CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 2): Download Question Paper in PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Question Paper 2022 is available for download in PDF format in the article below. Check the expert analysis of the question paper as well below.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Board Exam 2022 was conducted on May 6, 2022, between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The students have reported an easy but lengthy paper. Many have found the question paper easier than Term 1 but also lengthier at the same time.

Check the details of the Students’ feedback and expert analysis of the paper through the link shared below and download the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Question Paper in PDF format at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Board Exam 2022: Question Paper Format & PDF Download

The exam paper consists of 14 questions that were to be attempted in 2 hours. Check the following sections with marks division found in the paper.

Section A- Question number 1 to 2 were one-mark questions

Section B- Question number 3 to 9 were two-mark questions

Section C- Question number 10-12 were four-mark questions

Section D- Question number 13 and 14 were six-mark questions

CBSE gave internal choices in the questions in various sections as well. The sample paper, if solved by the students, would have been a mirror image of the pattern of the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper Term 2.

Students should have followed the exact word limit mentioned in the exam sample papers and the question paper to save time.

Many students have informed that the paper was a little lengthier than expected and since the Term 1 exam was objective, they had lost the practice to write much.

Download the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Question Paper 2022 for Term 2 from the link shared below.

The students of class 12th will be appearing for the Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2022 on May 7, 2022. Check the following articles which would be helpful for the students of CBSE Class 12th Board.