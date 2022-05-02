CBSE Class 12 Hindi Term 2 Paper Analysis 2022: Not So Difficult! Check Student's Reactions & Expert Analysis

Check CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Hindi Board Exam 2022 student reactions and expert analysis of the question paper below. Know, how was the paper and what are the marks expected by students below.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam Term 2 has been conducted today (May 2, 2022) from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Check student reactions towards the paper, the difficulty level of the exam and expert analysis of the paper here. Also, download the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Hindi Question Paper through the link below. CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams had begun on April 26, 2022, however, the students appeared for their first major paper today.

Jagran Josh brings you the first reactions of the students as they exit their exam centres. Many students have reported the Class 12th Hindi Term 2 Question Paper to be moderate to difficult. The students after the Term 1 exam were expecting an easier paper this time but to their dismay, the paper was not that easy.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Term 2 Board Exam: Student Reactions

The exam was conducted in the morning shift and Jagran Josh has brought to you the student's reactions to the paper from various centres of Delhi NCR.

Deepika Shukla, a 12th standard student at centre Mayur Vihar informed Jagran Josh that the question paper was quite lengthy. “ We did not expect the exam to be very easy, but it was very lengthy”, said Stuti Goyal, another student from a centre in Noida.

When asked about the difficulty level, the students gave mixed reactions. Some found the paper to be very easy while others found it a bit difficult compared to the Term 1 Hindi exam.

“I needed my score to be above 90% to maintain a good percentage in Hindi, but since the exam was lengthy, I don't expect more than 85%,” said Dipanshu (name changed) from DPS Ghaziabad.

So overall, the students can check the table below to get an idea of the exam reaction.

Question Paper Analysis Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult Paper Length Lengthy

Also, check the expert analysis of the Class 12 Term 2 Hindi Board Exam paper below.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Term 2 Board Exam: Expert Analysis

As per the experts at Jagran Josh, no question was out of the syllabus and was strictly from the Term 2 syllabus mentioned by the CBSE Board.

The students complaining about the lengthy exam must understand that the paper is always of this length, explained the teachers at Apeejay School, Noida.

The paper pattern was similar to the sample paper released by CBSE Board. The students had to write an essay in the core exam of a minimum of 200 words and a letter as per their topic of choice. Both questions were of maximum marks.

The literature part of the exam consisted of internal choices with maximum questions of either 3 marks or 2 marks.

The paper would help the candidates score good marks this time. This is general teacher perception this time. Check the following articles for CBSE Term 2 exams.

The next major exam is Chemistry for students of class 12th to be conducted on May 7, 2022.

