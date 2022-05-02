CBSE Class 12 Hindi Term 2: Download Question Paper PDF| CBSE Board Exam 2022

Check and download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Hindi Question Paper 2022 below. Students have rated the exam to be moderately difficult this time.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Term 2 exam has been conducted today in the morning shift at various centres across the country. Thousands of students have appeared for the Term 2 exam today. Check and download the Class 12 Term 2 Hindi exam question paper through the links given below. Also, find out other important links for the CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 at the end of the article. This year almost 14 lakh students are appearing for CBSE Term 2 Class 12 exams.

Students should know that the paper was said to be moderately difficult by many students and thus easy marking is being expected. However, it cannot be said for sure that the marking would be easier.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Term 2 Question Paper: PDF Download

Check and download the PDF copy of the question paper from the links shared below. The exam was for 40 marks conducted for 2 hours, that is from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The paper was divided into various sections with essay writing for 5 marks and letter writing for 5 marks. The students had internal choices in many questions like essays, letters and even the literature part. There was also an internal choice for the students in the literature part with maximum questions of 3 and 2 marks. The paper was lengthier than expected by many students. Check the student's reaction and expert analysis in the article below.

CBSE Board exams have begun on April 26, 2022, for Term 2. The students of class 12th have appeared for their first major exam today. The next major exam would be Chemistry which is to be conducted on May 7, 2022.

Today the students of CBSE Board Class 10th have appeared for their Home Science exam which was reported to be a great paper by many students.

