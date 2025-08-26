Badminton World Championships 2025 Schedule: Dates, Timings, Venue and How to LIVE Stream in India

The Badminton World Championships are one of the biggest tournaments in the sport. It is organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the global body that manages international badminton.
The event is held every year, except during Olympic years. Top players from around the world compete for the title in five categories—men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.
The 2024 edition was not held due to the Paris Olympics. In 2023, Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand won the men's singles title, and An Se-young from South Korea won the women's singles title.
The 2025 BWF World Championships will take place from August 25 to 31 at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France. Over 600 players from around the world will participate in this event.
Indian stars like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwik-Chirag are set to compete. Fans in India can watch the matches live on JioCinema and the BWF YouTube channel.
Badminton World Championships 2025 India Schedule
According to the BWF, here's the complete schedule of India:
|Date
|Match Type
|Players
|Results
|Aug 25
|MS - R64
|SHI Yu Qi (CHN) vs. LAKSHYA SEN (IND)
|21-17, 21-19
|Aug 25
|WD - R64
|Gabriela STOEVA/Stefani STOEVA (BUL) vs. Rutaparna PANDA/Swetaparna PANDA (IND)
|21-12, 21-11
|Aug 25
|WD - R64
|Margot LAMBERT/Camille POGNANTE (FRA) vs. Priya KONJENGBAM/Shruti MISHRA (IND)
|21-17, 21-16
|Aug 25
|MD - R64
|LIU Kuang Heng/YANG Po Han (TPE) vs. Hariharan AMSAKARUNAN/Ruban Kumar RETHINASABAPATHI (IND)
|21-15, 21-5
|Aug 26
|MS - R64
|Joakim OLDORFF (FIN) vs. PRANNOY H. S. (IND)
|-
|Aug 26
|WS - R64
|Kaloyana NALBANTOVA (BUL) vs. PUSARLA V. Sindhu (IND)
|-
|Aug 26
|XD - R64
|LEONG Lok Chong/NG Weng Chi (MAC) vs. Rohan KAPOOR/GADDE Ruthvika Shivani (IND)
|-
Badminton World Championships 2025 Date and Venue
The Badminton World Championships 2025 will be held from August 25 to August 31, 2025, at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France.
This modern venue is known for hosting top-tier international sporting events and will welcome over 600 elite badminton players from around the globe.
India's top shuttlers—including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the men's doubles duo Satwik-Chirag—are expected to compete for glory.
The event promises thrilling matches across all five categories: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.
Which Key Indian Players are Taking Part in the BWF Championships 2025?
India is fielding a strong squad at the 2025 Badminton World Championships, with top players across all categories aiming for medals in Paris. Here are the key Indian shuttlers to watch:
Men's Singles
- Lakshya Sen – Former bronze medalist, facing top seed Shi Yu Qi in the opener
- HS Prannoy – 2023 bronze medalist, opening against Joakim Oldorff
Women's Singles
- PV Sindhu – Two-time Olympic medalist and 2019 world champion, starting against Kaloyana Nalbantova
Men's Doubles
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty – Asian Games champions, seeded 9th
- Hariharan Amsakarunan & Ruben Kumar – Competing in early rounds
Women's Doubles
- Rutaparna & Swetaparna Panda – Facing Bulgaria's Stoeva sisters
- Priya Konjengbam & Shruti Mishra – Up against French pair Lambert/Pognante
Mixed Doubles
- Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto – Seeded 16th, with a first-round bye
- Rohan Kapoor & Ruthvika Gadde – Opening against Macau's Leong Lok Chong/Weng Chi Ng
India has 13 players in total, with medal hopes riding on both seasoned stars and emerging talent.
When and Where to Watch & LIVE Stream Badminton World Championships 2025 from India?
The BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 are being held in Paris, France, from August 25 to August 31, 2025, at the Adidas Arena. Here's how you can watch the tournament from India:
Live Stream:
- BWF TV (YouTube): Live streaming of matches will be available on the official BWF YouTube channel, BWF TV.
- JioCinema/JioHotstar: In India, the tournament is also being live-streamed on the JioCinema and JioHotstar app and website.
TV Broadcast:
- Sports18: The tournament is being telecast on Sports18.
Match Timings:
The matches typically start around 12:30 PM IST. The exact schedule for specific matches will be updated closer to the match days on the official BWF website and other sports news portals.
What Are The Major Rules And Formats Of BWF Tournaments?
Here's a simple breakdown of the significant rules and formats used in BWF (Badminton World
Federation) tournaments:
Match Format
- Best of 3 Games: Each match is played in a best-of-three format.
- 21 Points per Game: A player or pair must score 21 points to win a game.
- 2-Point Lead Rule: If the score reaches 20–20, the game continues until one side leads by 2 points (e.g., 22–20).
- Cap at 30 Points: The game ends at 30 points, even if the 2-point lead isn't achieved.
Serving Rules
- Underarm Serve: The shuttle must be hit below the server's waist.
- Diagonal Court: The serve must land in the diagonally opposite service box.
- Alternate Serves: Players alternate serves after each rally won.
Change of Ends
- Players switch sides:
- After each game
- In the third game, when one side reaches 11 points
Tournament Format
- Knockout System: Most BWF tournaments follow a single-elimination format.
- Seeding: Top-ranked players are seeded to avoid early matchups.
- Draws: Matches are drawn randomly, with seeded players placed strategically to ensure a balanced outcome.
Faults and Lets
- Faults: These include hitting the shuttle out, touching the net, or serving incorrectly.
- Lets: Rally is replayed if there's interference or the shuttle gets stuck.
