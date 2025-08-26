Badminton World Championships 2025 Schedule: Dates, Timings, Venue and How to LIVE Stream in India

The Badminton World Championships are one of the biggest tournaments in the sport. It is organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the global body that manages international badminton.

The event is held every year, except during Olympic years. Top players from around the world compete for the title in five categories—men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The 2024 edition was not held due to the Paris Olympics. In 2023, Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand won the men's singles title, and An Se-young from South Korea won the women's singles title.

The 2025 BWF World Championships will take place from August 25 to 31 at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France. Over 600 players from around the world will participate in this event.

Indian stars like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwik-Chirag are set to compete. Fans in India can watch the matches live on JioCinema and the BWF YouTube channel.