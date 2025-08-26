DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for Delhi High Court Attendant Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in - More Details Here

Schools Holiday on 27th August
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 13:40 IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: The DSSSB has started the registration process for 300+ Court Attendant posts from August 26, 2025, and candidates can apply online till September 24, 2025. Check the detailed notification, application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and more.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) invites online applications on behalf of the Delhi High Court from eligible candidates. Through this recruitment drive, the DSSSB will fill 300+ posts of Court Attendant, Room Attendant and Security Attendant. For which the notification has been released on the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. 

As per the official notification, the application process started on August 26, 2025, and applicants can apply online by September 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2025

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification is out for 300+ vacancies for Court Attendant. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

DSSSB

Post Name

  • Court Attendant

  • Room Attendant

  • Security Attendant

Total Vacancies

334

Notification Release Date

August 14, 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

August 26, 2025

Last Date

September 24, 2025

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification official PDF using the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 334 posts.   

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Download PDF

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Vacancies

Candidates can check the vacancy details for the DSSSB Recruitment 2025 from the table given below.

Name of the Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

PwBD (incl.)

ESM (incl.)

Court Attendant

81

95

23

32

64

295

12

29

Court Attendant (S)

2

13

0

2

5

22

1

2

Court Attendant (L)

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Room Attendant (H)

0

11

0

0

2

13

1

1

Security Attendant

2

1

0

0

0

3

0

0

Total

86

120

23

34

71

334

14

32

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the DSSSB Recruitment 2025 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts has been activated on September 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the post. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Mode of Application

Online

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Apply Link

Click here 

Application Fee

  • General: Rs 100

  • Women/SC, ST, PwBD & Ex-serviceman: Nil

Steps to Apply For DSSSB Recruitment 2025

The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click the ‘Recruitment’ segment given on the left side.

Step 3: Click on the ‘DSSSB Recruitment 2025’ option available there.

Step 4: Click on the apply online link available there.

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on Login.

Step 6: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Download the duly filled exam form

Step 8: Take a print of the same for future reference.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for DSSSB Recruitment 2025 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of DSSSB Court Attendant Recruitment eligibility criteria.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Matriculation Pass

Upper Age Limit

18-27 Years

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

