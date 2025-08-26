DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for Delhi High Court Attendant Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in - More Details Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) invites online applications on behalf of the Delhi High Court from eligible candidates. Through this recruitment drive, the DSSSB will fill 300+ posts of Court Attendant, Room Attendant and Security Attendant. For which the notification has been released on the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the official notification, the application process started on August 26, 2025, and applicants can apply online by September 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. DSSSB Recruitment 2025 DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification is out for 300+ vacancies for Court Attendant. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Overview Recruitment Body DSSSB Post Name Court Attendant

Room Attendant

Security Attendant Total Vacancies 334 Notification Release Date August 14, 2025 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 26, 2025 Last Date September 24, 2025 Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Candidates can download the DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification official PDF using the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 334 posts. DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download PDF DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Vacancies Candidates can check the vacancy details for the DSSSB Recruitment 2025 from the table given below.

Name of the Post UR OBC SC ST EWS Total PwBD (incl.) ESM (incl.) Court Attendant 81 95 23 32 64 295 12 29 Court Attendant (S) 2 13 0 2 5 22 1 2 Court Attendant (L) 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Room Attendant (H) 0 11 0 0 2 13 1 1 Security Attendant 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 Total 86 120 23 34 71 334 14 32 DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Application Fee Candidates can fill out the DSSSB Recruitment 2025 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts has been activated on September 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the post. DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Fees Mode of Application Online DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Apply Link Click here Application Fee General: Rs 100

Women/SC, ST, PwBD & Ex-serviceman: Nil

Steps to Apply For DSSSB Recruitment 2025 The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in Step 2: Click the ‘Recruitment’ segment given on the left side. Step 3: Click on the ‘DSSSB Recruitment 2025’ option available there. Step 4: Click on the apply online link available there. Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on Login. Step 6: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit. Step 7: Download the duly filled exam form Step 8: Take a print of the same for future reference. DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for DSSSB Recruitment 2025 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of DSSSB Court Attendant Recruitment eligibility criteria.