CBSE Class 12 Physics Most Important Formulae: Term 2 Syllabus- Revise To Score Good Marks In CBSE Board Exams 2022!

Check the most important formulae for the Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam below. The formulae are taken from the Term 2 Physics syllabus. 

Created On: Apr 6, 2022 14:58 IST
CBSE Most Important Formulae In Physics
CBSE Most Important Formulae In Physics

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board would conduct Term 2 Board exams from April 26, 2022, onwards. The students have started their preparation well now and need to revise more and take up lesser new topics. Jagran Josh has come up with important formulae of Physics for Class 12th students who would be appearing for the Term 2 Physics exam. 

Take a look at the following formulae below to be revised, actually mugged up or crammed before the day of the exam. 

Physics Class 12 Term 2: Most Important Formulae

Check the formulae below. Physics is a subject where numerical problems take up most of the marks of the question paper.  The students in no case can ignore this part of the syllabus at all. 

The Syllabus for CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Physics is as listed below:

Unit Chapters

Marks

Unit – V

Electromagnetic Waves

17

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

Unit – VI

Optics

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Unit - VII

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

11
 

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Unit–VIII

Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter–12: Atoms

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Unit IX

Electronic Devices

7

Chapter–14: Semiconductor -Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
 

Total

35

 

The following formulae are from the Electromagnetic Waves chapter. Check the formulae below. 

EM Waves

 

EM Waves 2

EM Waves 3

Check the formulae from Chapter  Ray Optics and Optical Instruments below

Optics

optics

Take a look at the formulae from Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter:

Dual Nature of Radiation

For chapters Semi-Conductor the students must not miss the topics like:
Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Energy bands in conductors, semiconductors and insulators. 
Semiconductor diode - I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, diode as a rectifier; Special purpose p-n junction diodes

Listed above are the most important formulae from the Class 12 Physics Syllabus for the Term 2 Exam.

