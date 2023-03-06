CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2023: The Class 12 Physics annual examinations of the CBSE Board were conducted today, March 06, 2023. Students have much to discuss after the exam, especially in tough subjects like Physics. Check the CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper and answer key in pdf format here.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 12 examinations have commenced, and the significant humanities stream exam of Physics was conducted today, March 06, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Millions of students took the exam, and all had different experiences. Some found the paper too difficult; others found it simple and direct. One long-running after-exam habit of students is discussing the question papers among peers. It’s not a recommended practice, as it can reveal errors students made and demotivate them for future exams. However, discussing the answers can also reveal errors in the paper itself. Why wait for others to appeal against a faulty question when you can? But to do that, you must go through the CBSE Class 12 answer key immediately. The board doesn’t release the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2023 answer key or marking scheme for months. However, you can check the correct and reliable answer key for the CBSE class 12 Physics paper 2023 for SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 here. It’ll help you get a sense of your expected exam score and unravel any errors in the question paper. You can check the CBSE class 12 Physics paper 2023 answer key in this article.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Answer Key 2023

CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 Physics question paper or answer key yet. However, you can refer to the correct and expert-verified question paper and CBSE Class 12 Physics answer key 2023 below.

CBSE Class 12 Physics 2023 Answer Key (Set-3)

SECTION - A

1. An electric dipole of length 2 cm is placed at an angle of 30o with an electric field 2 x 105N/C. If the dipole experiences a torque of 8 x 10 -3 Nm, the magnitude of either charge of the dipole is

(A) 4 µC

(B) 7 µC

(C) 8 mC

(D) 2 mC

Answer: (A) 4 µC

2.Two horizontal thin long parallel wires, separated by a distance r carry current I each in the opposite directions. The net magnetic field at a point midway between them will be

(A) Zero

(B) (µ o I/2πr) vertically down

(C) (2µ o I/r) vertically upward

(D) (µ o I/πr) vertically down

Answer: (D) (µ o I/πr) vertically down

3. Which of the following cannot modify an external magnetic field as shown in the figure?

(A) Nickel

(B) Silicon

(C) Sodium

(D) Copper

Answer: (D) Copper

4. A square shaped coil of side 10cm, having 100 turns is placed perpendicular to a magnetic field which is increasing at 1T/s. The induced emf in the coil is

(A) 0.1V

(B) 0.5V

(C) 0.75V

(D) 1.0V

Answer: To be updated

5. Which one of the following electromagnetic radiation has the least wavelength?

(A) Gamma rays

(B) Microwaves

(C) Visible Light

(D) X-rays

Answer: (A) Gamma rays

6. In Young's double-slit experiment, the screen is moved away from the plane of the slits. What will be its effect on the following?

(i) Angluar separation of the fringes.

(ii) Fringe-width

(A) Both (i) and (ii) remain constant

(B) (i) remains constant, but (ii) decreases

(C) (i) remains constant, but (ii) increases

(D) Both (i) and (ii) increase

Answer: (C) (i) remains constant, but (ii) increases

7. E, c and v represent the energy, velocity and frequency of a photon. Which of the following represents its wavelength?

(A) hv/c2

(B) hv

(C) hc/E

(D) hv/c

Answer: (c) hc/E

8. The ratio of the nuclear densities of two nuclei having mass numbers 64 and 125 is

(A) 64/125

(B) 4/5

(C) 5/4

(D) 1

Answer: To be updated

9. The energy required by an electron to jump the forbidden band in silicon at room temperature is about

(A) 0.01 eV

(B) 0.05 eV

(C) 0.7 eV

(D) 1.1 eV

Answer: (D) 1.1 eV

10. The diagram shows four energy level of an electron in Bohr model of hydrogen atom. Identify the transition in which the emitted photon will have the highest energy.



(A) I

(B) II

(C) III

(D) IV

Answer: (C) III

11. Which of the following graphs correctly represents the variation of a particle momentum with its associated de-Broglie wavelength?



Answer: (D)

12. The capacitors, each of 4µF are to be connected in such a way that the effective capacitance of the combination is 6µF. This can be achieved by connecting

(A) All three in parallel

(B) All three in series

(C) Two of them connected in series and the combination in parallel to the third.

(D) Two of them connected in parallel and the combination in series to the third.

Answer: (C) Two of them connected in series and the combination in parallel to the third

13. What is the ratio of inductive and capacitive reactance in an ac circuit?

(A) ω2LC

(B) LC2

(C) LC/ω

(D) ω2/L

Answer : (A) ω2LC

14. In an interference experiment, third bright fringe is obtained at a point on the screen with a light of 700nm. What should be the wavelength of the light source in order to obtain the fifth bright fringe at the same point?

(A) 420nm

(B) 750nm

(C) 630nm

(D) 500nm

Answer: (A) 420nm

15. The radius of the nth orbit in Bohr model of hydrogen atom is proportional to

(A) n2

(B) 1/n2

(C) n

(D) 1/n

Answer: (A) n2

16. Assertion (A): The resistance of an intrinsic semiconductor decreases with increase in its temperature.

Reason (R): The number of conduction electrons as well as hole increase in an intrinsic semiconductor with rise in its temperature.

(A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is Not the correct explanation of (A)

(C) Assertion (A) is true and Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is also false.

Answer: (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

17. Assertion (A): The given figure does not show a balanced Wheatsone bridge.

Reason (R): For a balanced bridge small current should flow through the galvanometer.

(A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is Not the correct explanation of (A)

(C) Assertion (A) is true and Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is also false.

Answer:

18. Assertion (A): The deflecting torque acting on a current carrying loop is zero when its place is perpendicular to the direction of magnetic field.

Reason (R): The deflection torque acting on a loop of magnetic moment m in a magnetic field B is given by the dot product of m and B.(A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is Not the correct explanation of (A)

(C) Assertion (A) is true and Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is also false.

Answer:

CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking scheme hasn’t been released yet but keep checking here to get regular updates. Until then you can refer to the expert-reviewed answer key in the above section.

Board CBSE Subject Physics Exam Date 6 March 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be announced (tentatively) in May or June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by visiting the links below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023

Here are some other Physics study material for you to refer

Before you head out, be sure to go through the following important resources for CBSE Class 12 board exams 2023