CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Analysis 2023: Candidates appeared for their CBSE 12th Physics board exam today, 6 March 2023. Check the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Review to evaluate your exam performance, difficulty level and download the question paper and answer key more.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th Physics board exam 2023 was conducted today on 06th March 2023. The exam was 3 hours long and was held all over the country from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Physics is an important subject for science stream students, and most of them want to know the level of the question paper after the exam. In this article, we have provided an in-depth CBSE Class 12 physics exam review 2023 which will help the students to get an early idea about their performance and the overall difficulty level of the paper. Check out the following sections to get more details about the CBSE class 12 physics exam analysis, question paper pdfs and answer key.

CBSE Class 12 physics Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Physics Exam Date March 06, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM Exam Difficulty Level Moderate and Lengthy

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Paper - Expert Review 2023

We asked students about the CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Review 2023. There were a few mixed reactions to the exam, but most students found it well-balanced. The physics exam is always tricky due to the subject’s conceptual nature. The questions asked were mostly straightforward, and there was nothing out of the ordinary except for a few questions, which is the norm every year. Some numerical questions required mathematical knowledge and the use of calculus, but everything else was moderate as per difficulty level.

According to subject experts, section A consisting of MCQs were the most scoring and easy part of the exam. The paper only got more challenging from there. The long-answer derivations were direct from the NCERT, but the short-answer questions confused many students. Students felt there was more emphasis on application of concepts in the questions than past years. You can check the answer key in this article and stay tuned for further updates on the 2023 CBSE Class 12 Physics exam.

Type Of Questions Asked In Today’s CBSE Physics Exam

The CBSE class 12 physics exam was segregated into 5 sections with marks totaling up to 70. The candidates were required to finish the exam within 3 hours. Candidates were given 15 minutes to read the question paper. Writing answers is forbidden during the period.

Section A: 18 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each.

Section B: 7 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C: 5 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D: 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E: 2 case study based questions carrying 4 marks each.

When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 release?

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

