CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023, Download PDF All SETs

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam was held today, March 06, 2023. Physics is an important subject in the class 12 science stream and also one of the most difficult. You can download the CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper 2023 here.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023: The Class 12 Physics exam of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) was conducted today, March 06, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Lakhs of students sat for the exam, which is arguably the most important and difficult subject in the CBSE Class 12 science stream. Physics is the study of matter, energy, space and time and the relations between them. Physics is responsible for the many convenient inventions we see today and for the smooth functioning of the world. Physics is also a major source of stress for students enrolled in the CBSE board. It is a highly conceptual subject that demands immense practice and superior fundamental knowledge from students. Physics is necessary for both medical and non-medical science students and is also required in most higher education courses after school. Students are mostly relieved after the physics exam but often want to discuss the paper afterwards as well. Check here the 2023 Physics class 12 paper and find out if it was easy, tough or moderate. You can read and download the SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper 2023 PDF in the following sections.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023

CBSE hasn’t published the 2023 class 12 Physics exam paper yet, but we have curated the question paper for you to refer to. You can view and download the CBSE Class 12 Physics Question paper 2023 (Set-3) here.

The 2023 12th Physics Theory Paper exam duration was 3 hours long, and the total marks were 70.

The paper consisted of 35 questions divided into five sections:

Section A: 18 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each

Section B: 7 very short answer questions of 2 marks

Section C: 5 short answer questions of 3 marks each

Section D: 3 long answer questions of 5 marks each

Section E: 2 case study based questions of 4 marks

Internal choice was provided between questions. However, all questions are compulsory to attempt.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023 (Set-3)

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023 (Set-2)

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023 (Set-1)

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be announced (tentatively) in May or June 2023.

You will be able to view your CBSE Class 12 Results by visiting the links given below:

