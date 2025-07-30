What are the Best Beaches in the World?

The world is full of beautiful beaches, each with soft sand, clear water, and stunning views. But some beaches stand out more than others. They are ranked best because of their beauty, cleanliness, and fun things to do. People also choose beaches based on how peaceful or lively they are. Cala Goloritzé in Sardinia, Italy, is named the best beach in the world. It’s surrounded by tall cliffs and clear blue water. You can only reach it by hiking or boat, which keeps it peaceful and clean. It’s a protected natural site, loved for its calm vibe and stunning views. In this article we’ll take a look at the top 10 stunning beaches which are truly special—and worth a visit. Check Out| Which is the Rarest Eye Colour in the World? List Of Top 10 Best Beaches In The World According to Forbes, here are the top 10 most beautiful beaches in the world:

Rank Beach Near Which Ocean Country Description 1 Cala Goloritze Mediterranean Sea Italy A stunning cove known for its towering limestone pinnacle, white pebbles, and incredibly clear turquoise waters, often described as a natural monument. 2 Entalula Beach Pacific Ocean Philippines A secluded beach in El Nido, Palawan, featuring powdery white sand, turquoise waters, and dramatic limestone cliffs, offering a peaceful and picturesque escape. 3 Bang Bao Beach Gulf of Thailand (part of the Pacific Ocean) Thailand Located at the southern tip of Koh Chang, this beach offers a blend of serene beauty and local culture, with a charming pier and calm turquoise waters. 4 Fteri Beach Ionian Sea (part of the Mediterranean Sea) Greece A remote and untouched pebble beach in Kefalonia, famous for its pure azure emerald waters and high white rocky cliffs. It's relatively difficult to access, preserving its pristine beauty. 5 PK 9 Beach Pacific Ocean French Polynesia An idyllic, remote, and untouched beach within the Fakarava UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, known for its soft white sand, swaying palms, and vibrant coral reefs, making it a haven for snorkelers. 6 Canto De La Playa Caribbean Sea (part of the Atlantic Ocean) Dominican Republic A pristine and untouched beach on Saona Island, characterised by its crystal-clear turquoise waters, soft white sand, and a tranquil atmosphere perfect for relaxation and snorkelling. 7 Anse Source d'Argent Indian Ocean Seychelles Often described as one of the world's most photographed beaches, it boasts a unique blend of massive granite boulders, soft white sand, and shimmering turquoise waters. 8 Nosy Iranja Indian Ocean Madagascar Composed of two islands connected by a stretch of blindingly white sand that disappears at high tide, offering crystalline waters, lush vegetation, and a chance to see sea turtles. 9 Ofu Beach Pacific Ocean American Samoa A crown jewel in American Samoa, featuring a 2.5-mile stretch of shining, palm-fringed white sand and vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. 10 Grace Bay Atlantic Ocean Turks & Caicos A world-renowned beach on Providenciales, famous for its consistently clean water, white sand, and calm conditions due to a protective barrier reef, offering a luxurious beach experience.

1. Cala Goloritze, Italy Cala Goloritze is a stunning beach in Sardinia, Italy. It has clear, blue water and white pebbles. A tall, pointy rock stands out. It's a natural monument. The beach is a perfect spot for swimming and relaxing. It's truly a beautiful place. 2. Entalula Beach, Philippines Source: Time Out Entalula Beach is a quiet spot in El Nido, Philippines. The sand is soft and white. The water is clear blue. Big cliffs surround the beach. It's a peaceful and pretty place. You can relax and enjoy nature here. 3. Bang Bao Beach, Thailand Source: Shutterstock Bang Bao Beach is on Koh Chang, Thailand. It has calm, clear water. There's a charming pier nearby. The beach mixes nature with local life. It's a good place to unwind. You can enjoy the views and the quiet. 4. Fteri Beach, Greece Source: CheckYeti

Fteri Beach is a hidden gem in Kefalonia, Greece. It has white pebbles and clear, emerald water. Tall white cliffs rise around it. It's a bit hard to reach. This keeps it wild and beautiful. It's a perfect escape. 5. PK 9 Beach, French Polynesia Source: Tripadvisor PK 9 Beach is in Fakarava, French Polynesia. It's a quiet, untouched beach. Soft white sand and palm trees are everywhere. The coral reefs are full of life. It's great for snorkelling. This beach is a true paradise. 6. Canto De La Playa, Dominican Republic Canto De La Playa is on Saona Island. It's a pure, untouched beach. The water is super clear and turquoise. The sand is soft and white. It feels very calm and quiet. It's perfect for relaxing and snorkelling. 7. Anse Source d'Argent, Seychelles

This beach is very famous. It's in Seychelles. Big granite rocks dot the beach. The sand is white. The water is turquoise and shines. It's one of the most photographed beaches. It’s a truly unique place. 8. Nosy Iranja, Madagascar Nosy Iranja is two islands. A white sand path connects them. This path disappears when the tide is high. The water is clear. Green plants cover the land. You might even see sea turtles here. It’s a magical spot. 9. Ofu Beach, American Samoa Ofu Beach is a jewel in American Samoa. It has 2.5 miles of white sand. Palm trees line the beach. The coral reefs are colourful. Many sea creatures live there. It's a wonderful place to explore nature. 10. Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos Grace Bay is a world-famous beach. It's on Providenciales. The water is always clean and clear. The sand is white. A reef protects the bay, so the water is calm. It's a top spot for a luxurious beach trip.