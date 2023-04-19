CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2024: Get here an updated and detailed 2023-24 syllabus for CBSE NCC Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf and check deleted units.

CBSE NCC Syllabus for Class 11: As you have already read the heading, this article is in regard to the CBSE Class 11 NCC syllabus 2023-24. After the beginning of the new academic session 2023-24, it's the right time for the students to explore the syllabi. NCC (National Cadet Corps) is one of the academic electives offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students with an interest in active lifestyle and defence generally opt for this. Let us take you through the basic knowledge about NCC. It is a youth development movement to which any student of school and college join. Being a part of NCC does not give the surety of your selection to any defence forces but its certification plays an important role in the selection. The NCC curriculum is divided into common and specialised subjects. There are three specialised subjects (Army, Navy and Air force) and students can pick any one of these. The subject code for the CBSE NCC course is 076. Read this complete article to check the CBSE Class 11 NCC syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2023-24

(CODE: 076)

Common Subjects Units Topics Unit-1: The NCC Aims and Objectives of NCC

Organization and Training and NCC Song

Incentives Unit-2: National Integration and Awareness National Integration: Importance and Necessity

Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India Unit-3 : Drill Foot Drill

Arm Drill Unit-4: Weapon Training Characteristics of a Rifle and its Ammunition

Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning of 22 Rifle

Loading, cocking and unloading

Different positions for holding and aiming Unit-5: Personality Development and Leadership Introduction to Personality development Communication skills

Leadership traits

Time management Unit-6: Disaster Management and Civil Affairs Types of Emergencies and Natural Disasters

Assistance during natural and other calamities: Floods, Cyclones,

Earthquakes, Accidents Unit-7: Social Awareness Community Development Basics of Social Service and its needs

Contribution of youth towards social welfare

Civic responsibilities Unit-8: Health and Hygiene Hygiene and sanitation

Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention Unit- : Adventure and Obstacle Training Obstacle training Unit-10: Environment Awareness and Conservation Natural resources – conservation and management

Water conservation and rainwater harvesting

Specialized Subject (Army) Unit 1: Armed Forces Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces Basic organization of Armed Forces

Organization of the Army Unit 2: Map Reading Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of the capability to use them to carry out simple map reading • Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs • Scales and grid system • Topographical forms and technical terms • Types of bearings and use of service protractor • Prismatic compass and its use and GPS Unit -3: Field Craft and Battle Craft Aim: To teach cadets elementary field crafts and battle craft Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft • Judging distance • Description of ground Unit-6: Communication Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications Scope: Types of communications and future trends • Types of communication • Characteristics of wireless technology (mobile, Wi-Fi etc.) Unit-5: Military History Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards • Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/ Manekshaw) Unit-6: Communication Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications Scope: Types of communications and future trends • Types of communication • Characteristics of wireless technology (mobile, Wi-Fi etc.)

Specialized Subject (Navy) Unit-1: Naval Orientation and service subjects Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches • History of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners • Organization of the Navy, NHQ, commands and fleets • Types of War ships and role • Rank of officers and sailors and their equivalent in other services Unit-2: Naval Communication Aim: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication, semaphore and wearing of flags • Introduction to modern naval communication, purpose and principles Unit-3: Seamanship Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods Parts of Anchor, cable and its identification Unit-4: Rigging Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ropes, rigging and shackles Scope: Basic rope work and introduction to ropes, bends and hitches • Types of ropes and breaking strength – stowing, maintenance and securing • Practical bends and hitches Unit-5: Boat Work Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and its parts and steering of boats Scope: Introduction to boats and its parts including steering of boats and boat pulling • Parts of a boat and parts of an oar • Instructions on boat pulling Unit-6: Ship and Boat Modeling Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to the cadets Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling • Principles of Ship Modelling Unit-7: Search and Rescue Aim: To impart basic knowledge about search and rescue Scope: To impart knowledge about SAR organization and role of Coast Guard SAR Organization in the Indian Ocean

Specialized Subject (Air Force) Unit-1: General Service Knowledge Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF Scope: History and Organization of IAF • Development of Aviation History of IAF Unit-2: Principles of Flight Aim: To introduce principles of flight Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based Laws of Motion

Glossary of Terms Unit-3 : Airmanship Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship Score: Airfield layout, Rules of the air, ATC procedures and basics of aviation medicine • Airfield Layout • Rules of the Air • Circuit Procedure Unit-4 : Aero Engines Aim: To introduce basic knowledge of aero engines Scope: Introduction to aero engines Unit-5 : Air frames Aim: To introduce basic structure of an aircraft Scope: Introduction to various aircraft controls and landing gear • Aircraft Controls • Landing Gear Unit-6 : Instruments Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments Scope: To teach basics about flight instruments • Basic flight instruments Unit 7:AircraftParticulars Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft Instruments Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures Aircraft particular type specific Unit-8 : Aero-modeling Aim: To provide knowledge about aero modelling Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models • History of Aero-modelling • Types of aero-models

We hope now the NCC syllabus is clear to you. If you want to download the complete syllabus in pdf format then go to the link provided below and download the free pdf.

