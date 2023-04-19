CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

CBSE NCC Syllabus for Class 11: As you have already read the heading, this article is in regard to the CBSE Class 11 NCC syllabus 2023-24. After the beginning of the new academic session 2023-24, it's the right time for the students to explore the syllabi. NCC (National Cadet Corps) is one of the academic electives offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students with an interest in active lifestyle and defence generally opt for this. Let us take you through the basic knowledge about NCC. It is a youth development movement to which any student of school and college join. Being a part of NCC does not give the surety of your selection to any defence forces but its certification plays an important role in the selection. The NCC curriculum is divided into common and specialised subjects. There are three specialised subjects (Army, Navy and Air force) and students can pick any one of these. The subject code for the CBSE NCC course is 076. Read this complete article to check the CBSE Class 11 NCC syllabus 2023-24.
CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2023-24
(CODE: 076)
|
Common Subjects
|
Units
|
Topics
|
Unit-1: The NCC
|
|
Unit-2: National Integration and Awareness
|
|
Unit-3 : Drill
|
|
Unit-4: Weapon Training
|
|
Unit-5: Personality Development and Leadership
| Introduction to Personality development
|
Unit-6: Disaster Management and Civil Affairs
|
|
Unit-7: Social Awareness Community Development
|
|
Unit-8: Health and Hygiene
|
|
Unit- : Adventure and Obstacle Training
|
|
Unit-10: Environment Awareness and Conservation
|
|
Specialized Subject (Army)
|
Unit 1: Armed Forces
|
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
|
Unit 2: Map Reading
|
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments
and development of the capability to use them to carry out simple map reading
• Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs
• Scales and grid system
• Topographical forms and technical terms
• Types of bearings and use of service protractor
• Prismatic compass and its use and GPS
|
Unit -3: Field Craft and Battle Craft
|
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field crafts and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
• Judging distance
• Description of ground
|
Unit-6: Communication
|
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
• Types of communication
• Characteristics of wireless technology (mobile, Wi-Fi etc.)
|
Unit-5: Military History
|
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak
Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
• Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/ Manekshaw)
|
Specialized Subject (Navy)
|
Unit-1: Naval Orientation and service subjects
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy
Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches
• History of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners
• Organization of the Navy, NHQ, commands and fleets
• Types of War ships and role
• Rank of officers and sailors and their equivalent in other services
|
Unit-2: Naval Communication
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication, semaphore and
wearing of flags
• Introduction to modern naval communication, purpose and principles
|
Unit-3: Seamanship
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods
|
Unit-4: Rigging
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ropes, rigging and shackles
Scope: Basic rope work and introduction to ropes, bends and hitches
• Types of ropes and breaking strength – stowing, maintenance and securing
• Practical bends and hitches
|
Unit-5: Boat Work
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and its parts and steering of boats
Scope: Introduction to boats and its parts including steering of boats and boat
pulling
• Parts of a boat and parts of an oar
• Instructions on boat pulling
|
Unit-6: Ship and Boat Modeling
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to the cadets
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling
• Principles of Ship Modelling
|
Unit-7: Search and Rescue
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about search and rescue
Scope: To impart knowledge about SAR organization and role of Coast Guard
|
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
|
Unit-1: General Service Knowledge
|
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: History and Organization of IAF
• Development of Aviation
History of IAF
|
Unit-2: Principles of Flight
|
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
|
Unit-3 : Airmanship
|
Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship
Score: Airfield layout, Rules of the air, ATC procedures and basics of aviation
medicine
• Airfield Layout
• Rules of the Air
• Circuit Procedure
|
Unit-4 : Aero Engines
|
Aim: To introduce basic knowledge of aero engines
Scope: Introduction to aero engines
|
Unit-5 : Air frames
|
Aim: To introduce basic structure of an aircraft
Scope: Introduction to various aircraft controls and landing gear
• Aircraft Controls
• Landing Gear
|
Unit-6 : Instruments
|
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments
Scope: To teach basics about flight instruments
• Basic flight instruments
|
Unit 7:AircraftParticulars
|
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft Instruments
Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures
|
Unit-8 : Aero-modeling
|
Aim: To provide knowledge about aero modelling
Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models
• History of Aero-modelling
• Types of aero-models
We hope now the NCC syllabus is clear to you. If you want to download the complete syllabus in pdf format then go to the link provided below and download the free pdf.
|Download the complete CBSE Class 11 NCC 2023-24 Syllabus PDF here
