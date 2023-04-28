CBSE Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the Practical portion’s syllabus of CBSE Class 11th IP and download the complete curriculum from the link available towards the end.

CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus: CBSE’s IP syllabus for the 11th class is aimed at enabling students to identify the components of computer systems and create Python programs using different data types, lists and dictionaries, understand database concepts and Relational Database Management Systems, retrieve and manipulate data in RDBMS using Structured Query Language, iIdentify the Emerging trends in the fields of Information Technology, students of CBSE is designed in such a way that the students would be able to identify the components of a computer system, create Python programs using different data types, lists and dictionaries, understand database concepts and Relational Database Management Systems, retrieve and manipulate data in RDBMS using Structured Query Language and identify the Emerging trends in the fields of Information by the end of their session. The paper is divided into a theory paper for 70 marks and practical for 30 marks. There are four units in the Theory syllabus. To check the detailed syllabus of all four units, check CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus 2023-24.

In this article, we have provided the complete details regarding the 11th class CBSE Information Practices Practical Syllabus 2023-24.

First, let us check the distribution of marks in the complete curriculum:

CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices Distribution of Marks Unit No. Unit Name Marks 1 Introduction to computer system 10 2 Introduction to Python 25 3 Database Concepts and the Structured Query Language 30 4 Introduction to Emerging Trends 5 Practical 30 Total 100

Moving on to the Practical Syllabus,

Distribution of Marks in CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices Practical 2023-24 S No. Unit Name Marks 1 Programs using Pandas and Matplotlib 8 2 SQL Queries 7 3 Practical file (minimum of 15 programs based on Pandas, 4 based on Matplotlib and 15 SQL queries must be included) 5 4 Project Work (using concepts learned in class XI and XII) 5 5 Viva-Voce 5 TOTAL 30

CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus 2024

Suggested Practical List for CBSE Class 11 IP 5.1 Programming in Python 1. To find average and grade for given marks. 2. To find sale price of an item with given cost and discount (%). 3. To calculate perimeter/circumference and area of shapes such as triangle, rectangle, square and circle. 4. To calculate Simple and Compound interest. 5. To calculate profit-loss for given Cost and Sell Price. 6. To calculate EMI for Amount, Period and Interest. 7. To calculate tax - GST / Income Tax. 8. To find the largest and smallest numbers in a list. 9. To find the third largest/smallest number in a list. 10. To find the sum of squares of the first 100 natural numbers. 11. To print the first ‘n’ multiples of given number. 12. To count the number of vowels in user entered string. 13. To print the words starting with a alphabet in a user entered string. 14. To print number of occurrences of a given alphabet in each string. 15. Create a dictionary to store names of states and their capitals. 16. Create a dictionary of students to store names and marks obtained in 5 subjects. 17. To print the highest and lowest values in the dictionary. 5.3 Data Management: SQL Commands 18. To create a database 19. To create student table with the student id, class, section, gender, name, dob, and marks as attributes where the student id is the primary key. 20. To insert the details of at least 10 students in the above table. 21. To display the entire content of table. 22. To display Rno, Name and Marks of those students who are scoring marks more than 50. 23. To display Rno, Name, DOB of those students who are born between ‘2005- 01-01’ and ‘2005-12-31’

CBSE Class 11 Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24