CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2024: Get here an updated and detailed 2023-24 syllabus for CBSE Physical Education Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf and check deleted units.

CBSE Physical Education Syllabus for Class 11: Physical Education is one of the academic electives offered by CBSE to class 11 and 12 students. Students who have given their class 10 CBSE board examinations have now entered class 11. It is the time when schools give them an option to students for choosing their electives. The electives students pick in their class 11 will be the same for the class 12 board. Thus, it is a very important decision. This article elaborates on the syllabus of Physical Education subject for class 11 CBSE. To know more about the syllabus and download its pdf read this complete post.

CBSE Physical Education Syllabus Learning Objectives:

1. Optimum Development of Child’s Physical Growth, Including Intellectual Development, Emotional Development, Social Development, Personal Development, and Character Building.

2. Imparting and Development of Positive Approach among Children to Opt for Physical Education as a Profession.

3. Developing Management Skills to Understand and Organize Sports Tournaments.

4. Learn and Understand the Motor Abilities like Strength, Speed, Endurance, Coordination, And Flexibility.

5. Acquire knowledge about the Human Body and Its Functioning and Effects on Physical Activities.

6. Understand the Process of Growth and Development and its Positive Relationship with Physical Activities.

7. Develop Socio-Psychological Aspects like Control of Emotions, Balanced Behavior, Development of Leadership and Followership Qualities, and Team Spirit.

8. Learn and Understand the Effect of Physical and Physiological Training on Women Athletes.

9. Develop the Habit of Practicing Yoga Asanas and Pranayama Daily to Minimize Hypokinetic Diseases.

10. Learning about Nutrition and the Importance of a Balanced Diet.

11. Understand the application of Laws and Principles of Physics in Sports and Games.

12. Understanding the Characteristics of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) and Learning the Importance of Physical Activates for them.

13. Learning the procedure and application of different Physical and Physiological tests for different Age Categories.

14. Learning and understanding different Games and Sports.

CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Course Structure 2023-24:

No. Unit Weightage 1 Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education 05 + 04b* 2 Olympic Value Education 05 3 Physical Fitness, Wellness & Lifestyle 06+01 b* 4 Physical Education & Sports for (CWSN) 04+04 b* 5 Yoga 07 6 Physical Activity & Leadership Training 08 7 Test, Measurements & Evaluation 09 8 Fundamentals of Anatomy, Physiology & Kinesiology in Sports 07+04 b* 9 Psychology and Sports 07 10 Training g & Doping in Sports 09 PRACTICAL Including 3 Practical 30 TOTAL Theory 10 + Practical 3 Theory 70 + Practical 30 = 100 Note: b*are the Concept based questions like Tactile diagram/data interpretation/case base study for visually Impaired Child

CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Course Content 2023-24:

Unit 1 Changing Trends and Careers in Physical Education 1. Concept, Aims & Objectives of Physical Education 2. Development of Physical Education in India – Post Independence 3. Changing Trends in Sports- playing surface, wearable gear and sports equipment, technological advancements 4. Career options in Physical Education 5. Khelo-India Program and Fit – India Program Unit 2 Olympism Value Education 1. Olympism – Concept and Olympics Values (Excellence, Friendship & Respect) 2. Olympic Value Education – Joy of Effort, Fair Play, Respect for Others, Pursuit of Excellence, Balance Among Body, Will & Mind 3. Ancient and Modern Olympics 4. Olympics - Symbols, Motto, Flag, Oath, and Anthem 5. Olympic Movement Structure - IOC, NOC, IFS, Other members Unit 3 Yoga 1. Meaning and importance of Yoga 2. Introduction to Astanga Yoga 3. Yogic Kriyas (Shat Karma) 4. Pranayama and its types. 5. Active Lifestyle and stress management through Yoga Unit 4 Physical Education and Sports for Children with Special Needs 1. Concept of Disability and Disorder 2. Types of Disability, its causes & nature (Intellectual disability, Physical disability). 3. Disability Etiquette 4. Aim and objectives of Adaptive Physical Education. 5. Role of various professionals for children with special needs (Counselor, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist, and Special Educator) Unit 5 Physical Fitness, Wellness, and Lifestyle 1. Meaning & importance of Wellness, Health, and Physical Fitness. 2. Components/Dimensio ns of Wellness, Health, and Physical Fitness 3. Traditional Sports & Regional Games for promoting wellness 4. Leadership through Physical Activity and Sports 5. Introduction to First Aid – PRICE Unit 6 Test, Measurement & Evaluation 1. Define Test, Measurements and Evaluation. 2. Importance of Test, Measurements and Evaluation in Sports. 3. Calculation of BMI, Waist – Hip Ratio, Skin fold measurement (3-site) 4 . Somato Types (Endomorphy, Mesomorphy & Ectomorphy) 5. Measurements of health-related fitness Unit 7 Fundamentals of Anatomy, Physiology in Sports 1. Definition and Importance of Anatomy and Physiology in Exercise and Sports. 2. Functions of Skeletal System, Classification of Bones, and Types of Joints. 3. Properties and Functions of Muscles. 4. Structure and Functions of Circulatory System and Heart. 5. Structure and Functions of Respiratory System Unit 8 Fundamentals Of Kinesiology And Biomechanics in Sports 1. Definition and Importance of The students will learn the meaning and definition & identify the importance of Kinesiology and Biomechanics in sports. 2. Principles of Biomechanics 3. Kinetics and Kinematics in Sports 4. Types of Body Movements - Flexion, Extension, Abduction, Adduction, Rotation, Circumduction, Supination & Pronation 5. Axis and Planes – Concept and its application in body movements Unit 9 Psychology and Sports 1. Definition & Importance of Psychology in Physical Education & Sports; 2. Developmental Characteristics at Different Stages of Development; 3. Adolescent Problems & their Management; 4. Team Cohesion and Sports; 5. Introduction to Psychological Attributes: Attention, Resilience, Mental Toughness Unit 10 Training & Doping in Sport 1. Concept and Principles of Sports Training 2. Training Load: Over Load, Adaptation, and Recovery 3. Warming-up & Limbering Down – Types, Method & Importance 4. Concept of Skill, Technique, Tactics & Strategies 5. Concept of Doping and its disadvantages

GUIDELINES FOR INTERNAL ASSESSMENT PRACTICAL (Max. Marks 30) Physical Fitness Test: SAI Khelo India Test, Brockport Physical Fitness Test (BPFT)* 6 marks Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one IOA recognized Sport/Game of Choice)** 7 marks Yogic Practices 7 marks Record File *** 5 marks Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) 5 marks

