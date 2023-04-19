CBSE Sociology Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2024: “Sociology studies society.” The curriculum of Sociology prescribed by CBSE for 11th class students aims to enable learners to relate classroom teaching to their outside environment, to introduce them to the basic concepts of Sociology that would enable them to observe and interpret social life, to be aware of the complexity of social processes, to appreciate diversity in Indian Society and the world at large and to build the capacity of students to understand and analyse the changes in contemporary Indian society. Check the complete curriculum and download CBSE Class 11 Sociology syllabus PDF from this article.
CBSE Class 11 Sociology 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Units
|
|
Marks
|
A
|
Introducing Sociology
|
|
|
1. Sociology, Society and its relationship with other Social Science disciplines
|
10
|
|
2. Terms, concepts and their use in Sociology
|
10
|
|
3. Understanding Social Institutions
|
12
|
|
4. Culture and Socialization
|
12
|
|
Total
|
44
|
B
|
Understanding Society
|
|
|
7. Social Change and Social order in Rural and Urban Society
|
12
|
|
9. Introducing Western Sociologists
|
12
|
|
10. Indian Sociologists
|
12
|
|
Total
|
36
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
Project Work
|
20
CBSE Class 11 Sociology 2023-24 Course Content
|
A. INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY
|
Unit 1 Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social Sciences
|
Unit 2 Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology
|
Unit 3 Understanding Social Institutions
|
Unit 4 Culture and Socialization
|
B. UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY
|
Unit 7 Social Change and Social Order in Rural and Urban Society
|
Unit 9 Introducing Western SociologistsThe Context of Sociology
|
Unit 10 Indian Sociologists
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Project Work 2023-24
Max Marks: 20
|
A. Project undertaken during the academic year at school level
1. Introduction -2 Marks
2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks
3. Research Question – 2 Marks
4. Methodology – 3 Marks
5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks
6. Conclusion – 2 Marks
|
15 Marks
|Viva – based on the project work
|5 Marks
Sociology Question Paper Design 2023-24 for CBSE Class 11 2024
|Competencies
|Marks
|Weightage%
|Knowledge and Understanding:Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|30
|37.5
|Application of Knowledge and Concepts: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
|32
|40
|Formulate, Analyse, Evaluate and Create:Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|18
|22.5
|Total
|80
|100
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus PDF 2023-24
