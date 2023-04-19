CBSE Sociology Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download the latest 2023-2024 curriculum of Sociology for CBSE 11th class students here. Also, check the unit-wise syllabus and question paper design here.

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2024: “Sociology studies society.” The curriculum of Sociology prescribed by CBSE for 11th class students aims to enable learners to relate classroom teaching to their outside environment, to introduce them to the basic concepts of Sociology that would enable them to observe and interpret social life, to be aware of the complexity of social processes, to appreciate diversity in Indian Society and the world at large and to build the capacity of students to understand and analyse the changes in contemporary Indian society. Check the complete curriculum and download CBSE Class 11 Sociology syllabus PDF from this article.

CBSE Class 11 Sociology 2023-24 Course Structure

Units Marks A Introducing Sociology 1. Sociology, Society and its relationship with other Social Science disciplines 10 2. Terms, concepts and their use in Sociology 10 3. Understanding Social Institutions 12 4. Culture and Socialization 12 Total 44 B Understanding Society 7. Social Change and Social order in Rural and Urban Society 12 9. Introducing Western Sociologists 12 10. Indian Sociologists 12 Total 36 TOTAL 80 Project Work 20

CBSE Class 11 Sociology 2023-24 Course Content

A. INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY Unit 1 Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social Sciences Introducing Society: Individuals and collectivities.

Pluralities and Inequalities among societies.

Introducing Sociology: Emergence. Nature and Scope.

Relationship with other Social Science disciplines Unit 2 Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology Social Groups and Society

Social Stratification

Status and Role

Society & Social Control Unit 3 Understanding Social Institutions Family, Marriage and Kinship

Work & Economic Life

Political Institutions

Religion as a Social Institution

Education as a Social Institution Unit 4 Culture and Socialization Defining Culture

Dimensions of Culture

Socialisation

Agencies of Socialisation & Sociology B. UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY Unit 7 Social Change and Social Order in Rural and Urban Society Social Change: Types, Causes and Consequences

Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law;

Contestation, Crime and Violence

Concepts: Village, Town and City

Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban Areas Unit 9 Introducing Western Sociologists The Context of Sociology Karl Marx on Class Conflict

Emile Durkheim : Division of Labour in society

Max Weber: Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Type & Bureaucracy Unit 10 Indian Sociologists G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race

D.P. Mukherjee on Tradition and Change

A.R. Desai on the State

M.N. Srinivas on the Village

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Project Work 2023-24

Max Marks: 20

A. Project undertaken during the academic year at school level 1. Introduction -2 Marks 2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks 3. Research Question – 2 Marks 4. Methodology – 3 Marks 5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks 6. Conclusion – 2 Marks 15 Marks Viva – based on the project work 5 Marks

Sociology Question Paper Design 2023-24 for CBSE Class 11 2024

Competencies Marks Weightage% Knowledge and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 30 37.5 Application of Knowledge and Concepts : Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. 32 40 Formulate, Analyse, Evaluate and Create: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 18 22.5 Total 80 100

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

