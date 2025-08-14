UP NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Release Soon at upneet.gov.in; Details Here

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will announce the Round 1 seat allotment results today for 85% state quota seats in UP NEET UG 2025 counselling.
This result is for students who applied for MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical or dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Only students who got their documents checked and paid the fee on time could choose their preferred colleges.
According to the updated merit list, 32,230 students qualified for counselling, and 1,531 more students were added for seat allocation this year.
Selected candidates can download their seat allotment letters from August 18 to 23 and again from August 25 to 26 at the official website upneet.gov.in.
Steps to Check UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025
Students can follow these easy steps to see and download their UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result:
-
Go to the official website upneet.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on "UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link.
-
Enter your login details (username and password).
-
Your seat allotment status will appear on the screen.
-
Download the allotment letter and take a printout to keep for future use.
Students who want to give up their Round 1 allotted seat in UP NEET UG 2025 can do so before the free exit deadline. This means they must resign at least two days before Round 2 choice-filling starts to get a refund.
For government college seats, the security deposit will be returned (admission fees will not be refunded). For private college seats, the tuition fee will be refunded.
All students should keep visiting the official website for the latest updates and important notices.
Also read: CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection Visits at 10 Schools Across 6 States and UT to Check Norm Violations
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation