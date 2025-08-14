UP NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Release Soon at upneet.gov.in; Details Here

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will announce the Round 1 seat allotment results today for 85% state quota seats in UP NEET UG 2025 counselling.

This result is for students who applied for MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical or dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Only students who got their documents checked and paid the fee on time could choose their preferred colleges.

According to the updated merit list, 32,230 students qualified for counselling, and 1,531 more students were added for seat allocation this year.

Selected candidates can download their seat allotment letters from August 18 to 23 and again from August 25 to 26 at the official website upneet.gov.in.

Steps to Check UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Students can follow these easy steps to see and download their UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result: