CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection Visits at 10 Schools Across 6 States and UT to Check Norm Violations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) carried out surprise checks in 10 schools located in six states and Union Territories. The main aim was to see if these schools were following CBSE rules, keeping proper classrooms, buildings, and facilities, and not enrolling students who don’t attend classes.

CBSE said that strict action will be taken if any school is found breaking the rules. Each inspection team had one CBSE officer and one principal from another CBSE school. All teams visited the schools at the same time to keep the surprise and get the real picture of how schools are working.

States where inspections were done: Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

List of Schools Inspected