Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection Visits at 10 Schools Across 6 States and UT to Check Norm Violations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections in 10 schools across six states and UTs to check compliance with its rules. Teams visited schools simultaneously to maintain the element of surprise. Action will be taken against rule violations. The inspections checked school buildings, student attendance, and whether rules were being followed.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 14, 2025, 12:28 IST
CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection Visits at 10 Schools Across 6 States
CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection Visits at 10 Schools Across 6 States
Register for Result Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) carried out surprise checks in 10 schools located in six states and Union Territories. The main aim was to see if these schools were following CBSE rules, keeping proper classrooms, buildings, and facilities, and not enrolling students who don’t attend classes.

CBSE said that strict action will be taken if any school is found breaking the rules. Each inspection team had one CBSE officer and one principal from another CBSE school. All teams visited the schools at the same time to keep the surprise and get the real picture of how schools are working.

States where inspections were done: Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

List of Schools Inspected

  • International School Guwahati, Assam

  • Spring Dale International School, Guwahati, Assam

  • Rajindra Public School, Delhi

  • Shri Ram Global School, Whitefield, Karnataka

  • Sanskar Public School, Naugaon, MP

  • Kiddy’s Corner Hr Sec School, Gwalior, MP

  • Aditya English Medium School, Pune

  • Delhi World Public School, Nerul, Maharashtra

  • Crimson Anisha Global School, Pune

  • Jupiter Public School, Khurda, Odisha

Also read: ICMAI CMA EXAM 2025: Dec Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Date, Schedule Released at icmai.in

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News