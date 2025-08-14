ICMAI CMA EXAM 2025: Dec Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Date, Schedule Released at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has shared the CMA December 2025 exam dates on its official website. The CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2025. The exams for CMA Intermediate and Final courses will take place from December 10 to December 17, 2025.

ICMAI has also given the subject-wise exam timetable for all three levels, Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Students who want to give the Intermediate or Final exams must fill their exam form by October 10, 2025. If they miss this date, they can still apply from October 11 to October 17, 2025 by paying a late fee of ₹500.

For the CMA Foundation exam, the last date to fill the form is October 14, 2025. Students can also apply late between October 15 and October 21, 2025, but they will have to pay the late fee.