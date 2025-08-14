ICMAI CMA EXAM 2025: Dec Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Date, Schedule Released at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has shared the CMA December 2025 exam dates on its official website. The CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2025. The exams for CMA Intermediate and Final courses will take place from December 10 to December 17, 2025.
ICMAI has also given the subject-wise exam timetable for all three levels, Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Students who want to give the Intermediate or Final exams must fill their exam form by October 10, 2025. If they miss this date, they can still apply from October 11 to October 17, 2025 by paying a late fee of ₹500.
For the CMA Foundation exam, the last date to fill the form is October 14, 2025. Students can also apply late between October 15 and October 21, 2025, but they will have to pay the late fee.
CMA December Foundation Exam 2025
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the timetable for the CMA Foundation December 2025 exam. Students can check the detailed paper-wise schedule below to know the exact date and time of each exam.
|
CMA Foundation Paper
|
Date & Time
|
Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
13-Dec-2025 (10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)
|
Paper 3 and Paper 4
|
13-Dec-2025 (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM)
CMA December Final and Inter Exam 2025 Dates
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has shared the CMA Intermediate and Final exam schedule for the December 2025 session. The Intermediate exams will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and the Final exams will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Students can check the complete paper-wise dates below:
|
Date
|
CMA Intermediate Paper (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
|
CMA Final Paper (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
|
10-Dec-2025
|
Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)
|
Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)
|
11-Dec-2025
|
Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)
|
Cost and Management Audit (P-17)
|
12-Dec-2025
|
Financial Accounting (P-06)
|
Strategic Financial Management (P-14)
|
13-Dec-2025
|
Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)
|
Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)
|
14-Dec-2025
|
Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)
|
Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)
|
15-Dec-2025
|
Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)
|
Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)
|
16-Dec-2025
|
Cost Accounting (P-08)
|
Strategic Cost Management (P-16)
|
17-Dec-2025
|
Management Accounting (P-12)
|
—
Related Stories
Also read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Steps to Download, Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation