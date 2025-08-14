Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
ICMAI CMA EXAM 2025: Dec Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Date, Schedule Released at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA December 2025 exam dates for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels. The Foundation exam is on December 13, while Intermediate and Final exams will be held from December 10 to 17. Students must submit exam forms by October deadlines, with late fee options available. Get more details here.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Aug 14, 2025, 11:58 IST
ICMAI CMA EXAM 2025
ICMAI CMA EXAM 2025
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has shared the CMA December 2025 exam dates on its official website. The CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2025. The exams for CMA Intermediate and Final courses will take place from December 10 to December 17, 2025.

ICMAI has also given the subject-wise exam timetable for all three levels, Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Students who want to give the Intermediate or Final exams must fill their exam form by October 10, 2025. If they miss this date, they can still apply from October 11 to October 17, 2025 by paying a late fee of ₹500.

For the CMA Foundation exam, the last date to fill the form is October 14, 2025. Students can also apply late between October 15 and October 21, 2025, but they will have to pay the late fee.

CMA December Foundation Exam 2025

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the timetable for the CMA Foundation December 2025 exam. Students can check the detailed paper-wise schedule below to know the exact date and time of each exam.

CMA Foundation Paper

Date & Time

Paper 1 and Paper 2

13-Dec-2025 (10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Paper 3 and Paper 4

13-Dec-2025 (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM)

CMA December Final and Inter Exam 2025 Dates

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has shared the CMA Intermediate and Final exam schedule for the December 2025 session. The Intermediate exams will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and the Final exams will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Students can check the complete paper-wise dates below:

Date

CMA Intermediate Paper (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

CMA Final Paper (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

10-Dec-2025

Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)

Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)

11-Dec-2025

Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)

Cost and Management Audit (P-17)

12-Dec-2025

Financial Accounting (P-06)

Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

13-Dec-2025

Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)

Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)

14-Dec-2025

Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)

Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)

15-Dec-2025

Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)

Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)

16-Dec-2025

Cost Accounting (P-08)

Strategic Cost Management (P-16)

17-Dec-2025

Management Accounting (P-12)

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

Latest Education News