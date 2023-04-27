CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

Chapter No. and Name Learning outcome with specific competencies

PART A-INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK

1 Constitution: Why and How? a) Why do we need a Constitution? Constitution allows coordination and assurance Specification of decision- making powers Limitations on the powers of government Aspirations and goals of a society Fundamental identity of a people b) The authority of a Constitution Mode of promulgation The substantive provisions of a constitution Balanced institutional design c) How was the Indian Constitution made? Composition of the Constituent Assembly Procedures Inheritance of the nationalist movement Institutional arrangements d) Provisions adapted from Constitutions of different countries Appreciate the need for a Constitution. Understand the historical processes and the circumstances in which the Indian Constitution was drafted. Critically evaluate how constitutions, govern the distribution of power in society. Analyze the ways in which the provisions of the Constitution have worked in real political life.

2 Rights in the Indian Constitution a) The importance of rights Bill of Rights b) Fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution Right to Equality Right to Freedom Right against Exploitation Right to Freedom of Religion Cultural and Educational Rights Right to Constitutional Remedies c) Directive principles of state policy what do the directive principles contain? d) Relationship between fundamental rights and directive principles Analyse the working of the Constitution in real life Learn to respect others, think critically, and make informed decisions Identify violations of the rights to equality and freedom in the society around them Justify the need for reasonable restrictions on the rights guaranteed. Use freedom of expression to advocate for ensuring rights is given to people around them.

3 Election and Representation a) Elections and democracy b) Election system in India First Past the Post System Proportional Representation c) Why did India adopt the FPTP system? d) Reservation of constituencies e) Free and fair elections Universal franchise and right to contest Independent Election Commission f) Electoral Reforms Identify different types and methods of election Develop critical thinking about the role of various stakeholders in ensuring free and fair elections. Demonstrate the innate role played by Election Commission Compare election systems of different countries of the world.

4 Executive a) What is an executive? b) What are the different types of executives? c) Parliamentary executive in India Power and position of President Discretionary Powers of the President d) Prime Minister and Council of ministers e) Permanent Executive: Bureaucracy Recognize the meaning of Executive. Compare and contrast the Parliamentary and Presidential Executive. Analyse the composition and functioning of the executive. Know the significance of the administrative machinery.

PART B-POLITICAL THEORY

1 Political Theory: An Introduction a) What is politics? b) What do we study in political theory? c) Putting Political theory into practice d) Why should we study political theory? Define the term politics and identify various political principles. Explain the innate ideas of various Political theories. Appreciate the contribution of Political Thinkers (example: Jean Jacques Rousseau).

2 Freedom a) The Ideal of freedom b) The sources of Constraints-Why do we need constraints? c) The Harm Principle d) Negative and Positive liberty Appreciate the ideal of freedom. Critically evaluate the dimensions of negative and positive liberty. Demonstrate spirit of enquiry Explain the ideas introduced by J.S. Mill in Harm Principle. Assess the possible limitations on freedom resulting from the social and economic structures of society.

3 Equality a) Why does equality matter? ● Equality of opportunities ● Natural and Social Inequalities b) Three dimensions of equality c) Feminism, Socialism d) How can we promote equality? Understand the moral and political ideals of equality. Assess how equality is perceived through different ideologies Recognize the means and methods to promote equality. Evaluate the possible solutions to minimise inequality.

4 Social Justice a) What is Justice? ● Equal Treatment for Equals ● Proportionate Justice ● Recognition of Special Needs b) Just distribution c) John Rawls Theory of Justice d) Pursuing Social Justice e) Free Markets versus State Intervention Classify the different dimensions of justice. Appreciate the measures taken by the government of India to secure social justice. Enlist the basic minimum requirements of people for living a healthy and productive life. State John Rawls’ theory of veil of ignorance.