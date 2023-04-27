CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2024: Political Science curriculum of 11th class has been published by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the upcoming 2023-24 board examinations. The curriculum is available for download on the academic website of the board. The curriculum is focused on helping candidates understand better the Indian Constitution at Work, Political Theory, Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India since Independence. Check the complete Political Science syllabus for CBSE Class 11 here to find the latest course structure, course content, etc.
CBSE Class 11 Political Science 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
PART A - INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK
|
1
|
Constitution: Why and How?
|
8
|
2
|
Rights in the Indian Constitution
|
3
|
Election and Representation
|
6
|
4
|
Executive
|
12
|
5
|
Legislature
|
6
|
Judiciary
|
7
|
Federalism
|
6
|
8
|
Local Governments
|
4
|
9
|
Constitution as a Living Document
|
4
|
10
|
The Philosophy of the Constitution
|
Total
|
40
|
PART B - POLITICAL THEORY
|
1
|
Political Theory: An Introduction
|
4
|
2
|
Freedom
|
12
|
3
|
Equality
|
4
|
Social Justice
|
6
|
5
|
Rights
|
4
|
6
|
Citizenship
|
8
|
7
|
Nationalism
|
8
|
Secularism
|
6
|
Total
|
40
|
TOTAL
|
80
CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Course Content
|
Chapter No. and Name
|
Learning outcome with specific competencies
|
PART A-INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK
|
1
Constitution: Why and How?
a) Why do we need a Constitution?
Constitution allows coordination and assurance
Specification of decision- making powers
Limitations on the powers of government
Aspirations and goals of a society
Fundamental identity of a people
b) The authority of a Constitution
Mode of promulgation
The substantive provisions of a constitution
Balanced institutional design
c) How was the Indian Constitution made?
Composition of the Constituent Assembly
Procedures
Inheritance of the nationalist movement
Institutional arrangements
d) Provisions adapted from Constitutions of different countries
|
Appreciate the need for a Constitution.
Understand the historical processes and the circumstances in which the Indian
Constitution was drafted.
Critically evaluate how constitutions, govern the distribution of power in society.
Analyze the ways in which the provisions of the Constitution have worked in real political life.
|
2
Rights in the Indian Constitution
a) The importance of rights Bill of Rights
b) Fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution
Right to Equality
Right to Freedom
Right against Exploitation
Right to Freedom of Religion
Cultural and Educational Rights
Right to Constitutional Remedies
c) Directive principles of state policy what do the directive principles contain?
d) Relationship between fundamental rights and directive principles
|
Analyse the working of the Constitution in real life
Learn to respect others, think critically, and make informed decisions
Identify violations of the rights to equality and freedom in the society around them
Justify the need for reasonable restrictions on the rights guaranteed.
Use freedom of expression to advocate for ensuring rights is given to people around them.
|
3
Election and Representation
a) Elections and democracy
b) Election system in India First Past the Post System Proportional Representation
c) Why did India adopt the FPTP system?
d) Reservation of constituencies
e) Free and fair elections Universal franchise and right to contest Independent Election Commission
f) Electoral Reforms
|
Identify different types and methods of election
Develop critical thinking about the role of various stakeholders in ensuring free and fair elections.
Demonstrate the innate role played by Election Commission
Compare election systems of different countries of the world.
|
4
Executive
a) What is an executive?
b) What are the different types of executives?
c) Parliamentary executive in India
Power and position of President
Discretionary Powers of the President
d) Prime Minister and Council of ministers
e) Permanent Executive: Bureaucracy
|
Recognize the meaning of Executive.
Compare and contrast the Parliamentary and Presidential Executive.
Analyse the composition and functioning of the executive.
Know the significance of the administrative machinery.
|
…
|
PART B-POLITICAL THEORY
|
1
Political Theory: An Introduction
a) What is politics?
b) What do we study in political theory?
c) Putting Political theory into practice
d) Why should we study political theory?
|
Define the term politics and identify various political principles.
Explain the innate ideas of various Political theories.
Appreciate the contribution of Political Thinkers (example: Jean Jacques Rousseau).
|
2
Freedom
a) The Ideal of freedom
b) The sources of Constraints-Why do we need constraints?
c) The Harm Principle
d) Negative and Positive liberty
|
Appreciate the ideal of freedom.
Critically evaluate the dimensions of negative and positive liberty.
Demonstrate spirit of enquiry
Explain the ideas introduced by J.S. Mill in Harm Principle.
Assess the possible limitations on freedom resulting from the social and economic structures of society.
|
3
Equality
a) Why does equality matter?
● Equality of opportunities
● Natural and Social Inequalities
b) Three dimensions of equality
c) Feminism, Socialism
d) How can we promote equality?
|
Understand the moral and political ideals of equality.
Assess how equality is perceived through different ideologies
Recognize the means and methods to promote equality.
Evaluate the possible solutions to minimise inequality.
|
4
Social Justice
a) What is Justice?
● Equal Treatment for Equals
● Proportionate Justice
● Recognition of Special Needs
b) Just distribution
c) John Rawls Theory of Justice
d) Pursuing Social Justice
e) Free Markets versus State Intervention
|
Classify the different dimensions of justice.
Appreciate the measures taken by the government of India to secure social justice.
Enlist the basic minimum requirements of people for living a healthy and productive life.
State John Rawls’ theory of veil of ignorance.
|
…
CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
To check the complete curriculum 11th Class Political Science for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:
|
Download CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus PDF 2023-24
