CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the 11th History curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session. History, (code number 027) is an important subject for the students in Humanities stream. The syllabus enlists the course structure and unit-wise content details, internal assessment details, list of map works and question paper design as well. Candidates can check the complete syllabus contents below and download the PDF from the direct link which is attached at the end of this article.

CBSE 11th History Syllabus Highlights

Subject: History

Subject Code: 027

Focus: Important developments in different spheres-political, social, cultural and economic, along with the grand narratives of development-urbanization, industrialization and modernization and the processes of displacements and marginalization as well.

CBSE Class 11 History 2023-24 Course Structure

Section Title Theme No Theme Title Marks Reading of World History Introduction of world History Introduction Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE) EARLY SOCIETIES 1 Writing and City Life 10

EMPIRES Introduction Timeline II (C. 100 BCE TO 1300 CE) 2 An Empire Across Three Continents 10 3 Nomadic Empires 10

CHANGING TRADITIONS Introduction Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700) 4 The Three Orders 10 5 Changing Cultural Traditions 10

TOWARDS MODERNIZATION Introduction Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000) 6 Displacing Indigenous Peoples 10 7 Paths to Modernisation 15 Map Map work of the related Themes 05 Theory Total 80 Project work 20 TOTAL 100

CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Course Content

Theme Learning outcome with specific competencies Section: EARLY SOCIETIES Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE) Theme 1 Writing and City Life Focus: Iraq, 3rd millennium BCE a. Growth of towns b. Nature of early urban societies c. Historians’ Debate on uses of writing. Elucidate the interwoven social and cultural aspects of civilization in order to understand the connection between city life and culture of contemporary civilizations through their writings. Analyse the outcomes of a sustained tradition of writing. Explain the connection between the growth of human civilisation and the tradition of writing. Section: EMPIRES Timeline II (C.100 BCE TO 1300 CE) Theme 2 An Empire across Three Continents Understanding the periods in order of time. Explain and relate the dynamics of the Roman Empire in order to understand their polity, economy, society and culture. Analyse the implications of Roman’s contacts with the subcontinent empires and discuss about slavery. Examine the domains of cultural transformation in that period & the impact of slavery. Distinguish between the Mongolian people’s perspective and the world’s opinion about Genghis Khan Theme 3 NOMADIC EMPIRES Identify the living patterns of nomadic pastoralist society. Trace the rise and growth of Genghis Khan in order to understand him as an oceanic ruler. Analyse socio-political and economic changes during the period of the descendants of Genghis Khan. Distinguish between the Mongolian people’s perspective and the world’s opinion about Genghis Khan. Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700) Theme 4 The Three Orders Explain the myriad aspects of feudalism with special reference to first, second, third and fourth order of the society. Relate between ancient slavery and serfdom. Assess the 14th century crisis and rise of the nation states Section: CHANGING TRADITIONS Theme 5 Changing Cultural Traditions Analyse the causes, events, and effects of the Renaissance, Reformation, Scientific Revolution, and Age of Exploration. Relate the different facets of Italian cities to understand the characteristics of Renaissance Humanism and Realism. Compare and contrast the condition of women in the Renaissance period. Recognize major influences on the architectural, artistic, and literary developments to understand the facades of Renaissance. Critically analyse the impact on later reforms. Evaluate the Roman Catholic Church’s response to the Protestant Reformation. Section: TOWARDS MODERNISATION Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000) Remember and understand the time frame. Theme 6 Displacing Indigenous People Evaluate the process of displacements of the native people which led to the development of America and Australia to understand their condition. To analyse the realms of settlement of Europeans in Australia and America. Compare and contrast the lives and roles of indigenous people in these continents Theme 7 Paths to Modernization Deduce the histories of China and Japan from the phase of imperialism to modernization. Explore the Japanese political, cultural and economic system prior to and after the Meiji Restoration. Analyse the domains of Japanese nationalism prior and after the Second World War. Summarise the nationalist upsurge in China from Dr Sun Yet Sen to Mao Ze Dong to understand the era of communism. To analyse the Chinese path to modernization under Deng Xio Ping and Zhou en Lai in order to understand the transformation from rigid communism to liberal socialism.

CBSE Class 11 History Question Paper Design 2023-24

Section Theme MCQ mm-1 SA mm-3 LA mm-8 Source based mm-4 Total I EARLY SOCIETIES 1 3 1 0 1 10 II EMPIRES 2 3 4 0 2 0 20 III CHANGING TRADITIONS 4 5 6 2 0 2 20 IV TOWARDS MODERNISATION 6 7 8 3 1 0 25 MAP 05 TOTAL 21x1=21 6x3=18 8x3=24 4x3=12 80

Prescribed Textbook - Themes in World History – Published by NCERT

CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete curriculum 11th Class History for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:

