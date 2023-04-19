CBSE Psychology Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Check the latest and detailed 11th class Psychology curriculum as prescribed by the CBSE Board for 2023-2024 and download its PDF from the direct link provided in the article. 

CBSE Psychology Syllabus 2024 for Class 11th
CBSE Psychology Syllabus 2024 for Class 11th

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2024: Psychology has been one of the emerging fields of interest among the currency generation of students. It is a specialised discipline that focuses on studying the experiences, behaviours, and mental processes of human beings within a socio-cultural and historical context. By offering Psychology to its senior secondary students, CBSE aims to introduce learners to the fundamental concepts, principles, and methods used in psychology. The primary aim is to generate interest and provide exposure to learners, enabling them to build their own knowledge base and understanding required for further studies in class 12th and at college/ university level. The course has been designed to explore psychological knowledge and practices deeply embedded in specific contexts. In this article, students can check the complete 11th class CBSE Psychology syllabus 2023-24 and download its PDF for free.  

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 11 Psychology 2023-24 Course Structure

Units

Topics

Marks

I

What is Psychology?

11

II

Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

13

IV

Human Development

11

V

Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual

Processes

8

VI

Learning

9

VII

Human Memory

8

IX

Thinking

5

X

Motivation and Emotion 

5
 

TOTAL

70

CBSE Class 11 Psychology 2023-24 Course Content

UNIT 1 What is Psychology?

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. What is Psychology?

  • Psychology as a Discipline
  • Psychology as a Natural Science
  • Psychology as a Social Science

3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour

4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology

5. Evolution of Psychology

6. Development of Psychology in India

7. Branches of Psychology

8. Psychology and Other Disciplines

9. Psychology in Everyday Life

UNIT 2 Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry

  • Steps in Conducting Scientific Research
  • Alternative Paradigms of Research

3. Nature of Psychological Data

4. Some Important Methods in Psychology

  • Observational Method
  • Experimental Method
  • Correlational Research
  • Survey Research
  • Psychological Testing
  • Case Study

5. Analysis of Data

  • Quantitative Method
  • Qualitative Method

6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry

7. Ethical Issues

UNIT 4 Human Development

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Meaning of Development

  • Life-Span Perspective on Development

3. Factors Influencing Development

4. Context of Development

5. Overview of Developmental Stages

  • Prenatal Stage
  • Infancy
  • Childhood
  • Challenges of Adolescence
  • Adulthood and Old Age

UNIT 5 Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Knowing the world

3. Nature and varieties of Stimulus

4. Sense Modalities

  • Functional limitation of sense organs

5. Attentional Processes

  • Selective Attention
  • Sustained Attention

6. Perceptual Processes

  • Processing Approaches in Perception

7. The Perceiver

8. Principles of Perceptual Organisation

9. Perception of Space, Depth and Distance

  • Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues

10. Perceptual Constancies

11. Illusions

12. Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception

UNIT 6 Learning

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Learning

3. Paradigms of Learning

4. Classical Conditioning

Determinants of Classical Conditioning

5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning

  • Determinants of Operant Conditioning
  • Key Learning Processes

6. Observational Learning

7. Cognitive Learning

8. Verbal Learning

9. Skill Learning

10. Factors Facilitating Learning

11. Learning Disabilities

UNIT 7 Human Memory

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of memory

3. Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model

4. Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long-term Memories

5. Levels of Processing

6. Types of Long-term Memory

  • Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic

7. Nature and Causes of Forgetting

  • Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and Retrieval Failure

8. Enhancing Memory

  • Mnemonics using Images and Organisation

UNIT 8 Thinking

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Thinking

  • Building Blocks of Thought

3. The Processes of Thinking

4. Problem Solving

5. Reasoning

6. Decision-making

7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking

  • Nature of Creative Thinking
  • Process of Creative Thinking

8. Thought and Language

9. Development of Language and Language Use

UNIT 9 Motivation and Emotion

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Motivation

3. Types of Motives

  • Biological Motives
  • Psychosocial Motives

4. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

5. Nature of Emotions

6. Expression of Emotions

  • Culture and Emotional Expression
  • Culture and Emotional Labelling

7. Managing Negative Emotions

8. Enhancing Positive Emotions

Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.)

30 marks

The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry like observation, survey, interview, questionnaire, small studies related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking). Experiments could focus on cause-and-effect relationship.

Practical Examination

Practical (Experiments) file 

05 Marks

Project File

05 Marks

Viva Voce (Project and experiments) 

05 Marks

One experiment (05 marks for conduct of

experiment and 10 marks for reporting)

15 Marks

Total

30 Marks

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Question Paper Design 2023-24

I Theory

Time 3 hours

Max Marks 70
Competencies Marks Weightage%
Remembering and Understanding:Exhibiting memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrating understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 25 35
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 31 45
Formulating, Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:Examining and breaking information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Presenting and defending opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compiling information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 14 20
Total 70 100

II Practicals: 30 Marks

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Download CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus PDF 2023-24

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next