CBSE Psychology Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

UNIT 1 What is Psychology?

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. What is Psychology? Psychology as a Discipline

Psychology as a Natural Science

Psychology as a Social Science 3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour 4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology 5. Evolution of Psychology 6. Development of Psychology in India 7. Branches of Psychology 8. Psychology and Other Disciplines 9. Psychology in Everyday Life

UNIT 2 Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry Steps in Conducting Scientific Research

Alternative Paradigms of Research 3. Nature of Psychological Data 4. Some Important Methods in Psychology Observational Method

Experimental Method

Correlational Research

Survey Research

Psychological Testing

Case Study 5. Analysis of Data Quantitative Method

Qualitative Method 6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry 7. Ethical Issues

UNIT 4 Human Development

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Meaning of Development Life-Span Perspective on Development 3. Factors Influencing Development 4. Context of Development 5. Overview of Developmental Stages Prenatal Stage

Infancy

Childhood

Challenges of Adolescence

Adulthood and Old Age

UNIT 5 Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Knowing the world 3. Nature and varieties of Stimulus 4. Sense Modalities Functional limitation of sense organs 5. Attentional Processes Selective Attention

Sustained Attention 6. Perceptual Processes Processing Approaches in Perception 7. The Perceiver 8. Principles of Perceptual Organisation 9. Perception of Space, Depth and Distance Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues 10. Perceptual Constancies 11. Illusions 12. Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception

UNIT 6 Learning

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of Learning 3. Paradigms of Learning 4. Classical Conditioning Determinants of Classical Conditioning 5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning Determinants of Operant Conditioning

Key Learning Processes 6. Observational Learning 7. Cognitive Learning 8. Verbal Learning 9. Skill Learning 10. Factors Facilitating Learning 11. Learning Disabilities

UNIT 7 Human Memory

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of memory 3. Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model 4. Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long-term Memories 5. Levels of Processing 6. Types of Long-term Memory Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic 7. Nature and Causes of Forgetting Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and Retrieval Failure 8. Enhancing Memory Mnemonics using Images and Organisation

UNIT 8 Thinking

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of Thinking Building Blocks of Thought 3. The Processes of Thinking 4. Problem Solving 5. Reasoning 6. Decision-making 7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking Nature of Creative Thinking

Process of Creative Thinking 8. Thought and Language 9. Development of Language and Language Use

UNIT 9 Motivation and Emotion

The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Nature of Motivation 3. Types of Motives Biological Motives

Psychosocial Motives 4. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs 5. Nature of Emotions 6. Expression of Emotions Culture and Emotional Expression

Culture and Emotional Labelling 7. Managing Negative Emotions 8. Enhancing Positive Emotions

Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.) 30 marks The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry like observation, survey, interview, questionnaire, small studies related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking). Experiments could focus on cause-and-effect relationship.