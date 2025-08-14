Which Was the Longest Movie Made in India?

Longest movie: The longest movie ever made in India is “Thavamai Thavamirundhu” (2005) directed by Cheran in Tamil. However, when considering runtime, the actual longest Indian film is “Tamas” (1987) by Govind Nihalani, which originally aired as a television miniseries and runs for over 5 hours and 20 minutes (approximately 320 minutes). It was later screened in film festivals as a feature-length film.
Longest Indian Movie by Runtime: Tamas (1987)
Tamas, based on a novel by Bhisham Sahni, portrays the violence and trauma during the Partition of India. Though made for Doordarshan as a TV series, it was later released as a complete film at international festivals. Its runtime of over 5 hours makes it the longest narrative Indian film ever shown in a single viewing.
Other Long Indian Movies
LOC Kargil (2003) – Directed by J.P. Dutta, LOC Kargil is a war drama based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. With a runtime of 255 minutes (4 hours 15 minutes), it is one of the longest Bollywood films ever released theatrically in a single sitting. The film features a massive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan. It focuses on the bravery of Indian soldiers and their real-life missions during the conflict.
Mera Naam Joker (1970) – Directed by and starring Raj Kapoor, Mera Naam Joker is a classic emotional drama that runs for 244 minutes (over 4 hours). It tells the story of a circus clown who hides his pain behind a smile and explores love, loss, and the performing arts through three chapters of his life. Though it was a commercial failure upon release, it later gained cult status and is now considered one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious and personal films.
Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) – Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is a crime saga with a combined runtime of 319 minutes (over 5 hours), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. The story spans three generations of gang wars, revenge, and politics in the coal mafia-ridden region of Wasseypur, Jharkhand. Due to its length, the film was released in two parts in theatres but is available in full at international film festivals and digital platforms. It received widespread critical acclaim for its gritty realism and storytelling.
