UKPSC Admit Card 2025 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Download Civil Judge Admit Card PDF - Link Here

UKPSC Admit Card 2025: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam. The Commission is set to conduct the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam on August 31, 2025 across the state. Candidates who are going to appear in this examination can download their hall ticket from the official website psc.uk.gov.
The hall ticket download link is given in this article. You can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials to the link.
UKPSC Admit Card 2025: Overview
Earlier Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) had launched the recruitment drive for the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examacross the state. Below are the overview of the recruitment drive launched by the Commission-
|Name Of The Organization
|Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
|Name Of The Posts
|Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam
|Exam Date
|August 31, 2025
|Admit card status
|Out
|Shifts
|From 10.00 am to 01.00 pm
|Official Website
|psc.uk.gov.
How to download UKPSC Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in UKPSC.
- After this, click on the ‘Admit Card for Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination-2023’ under the "Recruitment" section.
- Select the admit card link.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Now click on the "Submit" button.
- Download your admit card and take a print out.
