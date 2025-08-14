Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Check Education, Career, Businesses and Net Worth

Saaniya Chandhok is an Indian entrepreneur and qualified veterinary technician who recently gained public attention after becoming engaged to Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar. A native of Mumbai, she comes from a well-known business household and has made her own success as an entrepreneur with an interest in animal welfare. Saaniya Chandhok: Education and Early Life Saaniya Chandhok did her schooling in elite Mumbai schools such as BD Somani International School and The Cathedral & John Connon School. After completing early education, she studied at London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she graduated in 2020 with a Business Management degree. Along with her studies in business, Saaniya gained certification as a veterinary technician from the ABC program of the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024, combining her theoretical background with on-the-ground experience in caring for animals.

Career and Business Ventures With her passion for animals, Saaniya started Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a luxury pet grooming and care brand headquartered in Mumbai. She is the company's Designated Partner and Director and is engaged in offering top-end grooming, skincare, and wellness services for pets. Her business represents both entrepreneurial flair and personal enthusiasm, blending professional levels of veterinary care with luxury pet spa treatments. The business has made her a recognized industry leader in the rapidly expanding pet care industry in India. Family Background Saaniya is from the family of Ravi Ghai, who is a renowned Mumbai businessman and founder of the Graviss Group, a conglomerate with hospitality and food industry interests. Brands owned by the group include Kwality Ice Cream, Brooklyn Creamery, and the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive.

Saaniya has established an independent career in pet care and animal welfare, despite the fact that her extended family owns a sizable business empire. Recent Public Interest and Private Life On 13th August, 2025, Saaniya Chandhok engaged with Arjun Tendulkar, who is 26-year-old cricketer and Sachin Tendulkar's son. Their engagement ceremony was held privately in the presence of close friends and relatives, which soon caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts as well as the media. Despite all the media attention, Saaniya has a comparatively private life, including on social media, where she posts about her work and love of animals. Estimated Net Worth Saaniya Chandhok's net worth is estimated between $100,000 to $500,000, largely acquired from her business ventures with Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. While her family business empire is substantial, her wealth personally is derived directly from her own business in pet care.