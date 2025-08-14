MPSC Group B Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

MPSC Group B Syllabus 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced 282 vacancies for Group B posts in different departments. As per the official notice, the Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2025 will be conducted on November 9, 2025. Candidates planning to appear in this exam should check the MPSC Group B syllabus and commence their preparation right away. It is typically divided into two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. The MPSC Group B prelims exam features 100 objective-type questions, whereas the mains exam includes 200 multiple-choice questions. Further details about the MPSC Group B syllabus and exam pattern are shared below for the candidate’s reference.
MPSC Group B Syllabus 2025 Highlights
Understanding the MPSC Group B syllabus and exam pattern can simplify the study plan of the candidates. It will help them focus only on the topics that may be asked in the upcoming exam. Here is the general overview of the MPSC Group B recruitment drive tabulated below.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Group B
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Exam 2025
|
Vacancy
|
282
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, etc
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
MPSC Group B Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should thoroughly review the MPSC Group B exam pattern to learn about the requirements of the specific exam stage, along with the marking scheme and other details. Typically, the MPSC Group B exam will consist of objective-type questions, and a negative marking of 1/4th mark will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Gain insights into the MPSC Group B Exam Pattern for prelims and mains below.
MPSC Group B Prelims Exam Pattern
The MPSC Group B Prelims exam covers one subject, i.e. General Aptitude Test. It comprises a total of 100 objective-type questions. The medium of the question paper will be Marathi and English. The exam duration shall be 1 hour. Each incorrect answer also attracts a penalty/negative marking of 1/4th mark in the prelims exam. Check the MPSC Group B exam pattern for the prelims exam shared below.
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Medium
|
Marathi and English
|
Exam Duration
|
1 hour
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark
|
Subject
|
General Aptitude Test
MPSC Group B Mains Exam Pattern 2025
The MPSC Group B Mains exam includes objective-type questions. It is divided into two papers, i.e. Paper 1 focuses on Marathi and English, whereas Paper 2 is related to General Studies & Intelligence Test. The exam duration for each paper shall be 1 hour. For every incorrect response, a 1/4th mark will be subtracted from the total marks.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Marathi
|
50
|
100
|
1 hour
|
English
|
50
|
100
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies & Intelligence Test
|
100
|
200
|
1 hour
MPSC Group B Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates must access the MPSC Group B syllabus PDF to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It will help them prioritise only exam-oriented topics and utilise the preparation effectively by revising and practising regularly. Get the direct link to download the syllabus for the MPSC Group B post on this page.
|
MPSC Group B Prelims Syllabus
|
MPSC Group B Mains Syllabus
MPSC Group B Syllabus 2025 Stage-Wise
The MPSC Group B syllabus is divided into two phases, i.e. Prelims and Mains. The MPSC Group B prelims syllabus covers one subject, i.e. General Aptitude Test. The MPSC Group B Mains syllabus is divided into two papers. Paper 1 covers Marathi and English subjects, and Paper 2 focuses on General Studies & Intelligence Test. Candidates should build strong concepts across all the sections to maximise their chances of qualifying. Check the subject-wise syllabus for the MPSC Group B post discussed below.
MPSC Group B Prelims Syllabus
The MPSC Group B prelims exam focuses on topics like history, geography, economy, current affairs, etc. Have a look at the topic-wise syllabus for the prelims exam below.
-
History: History of modern India, with special emphasis on Maharashtra.
-
Geography: Geography of Maharashtra, including Earth, regions of the world, climate, latitude, longitude, land types of Maharashtra, rainfall, major crops, cities, rivers, industries, and more.
-
Economy: Indian Economy topics such as national income, agriculture, industry, foreign trade, banking, population, poverty, unemployment, monetary and fiscal policy, Government economy budgeting, accounting, and auditing.
-
Current Affairs: National and international current affairs, with a focus on Maharashtra.
-
Political Science
-
General Science: Physics, chemistry, zoology, botany, and hygiene.
-
Arithmetic: Addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, decimals, fractions, percentages, etc
-
Intelligence Test: Questions are designed to evaluate the candidate's logical and analytical skills.
MPSC Group B Mains Syllabus 2025
The MPSC Group B mains syllabus covers subjects like Marathi, English, and General Aptitude Test. Check the subject-wise syllabus for the Group B mains exam discussed below:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Marathi
|
सर्वसामान्य शब्दसंग्रह
वाक्यरचना
व्याकरण
म्हणी व वाक्प्रचार यांचा अर्थ आणि उपयोग तसेच उतारा–वाचून प्रश्नांची उत्तरे
|
English
|
Common vocabulary
Sentence structure
Grammar
Use of idioms and phrases and their meaning
Comprehension of passages
|
General Aptitude Test
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning: Questions to assess how quickly and accurately the candidate can think and comprehension.
Current Affairs: Global as well as in India, including Maharashtra
Arithmetic and Statistics
Right to Information Act, 2005 (as updated) and Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act, 2015
Indian Union System, Indian Constitution, Local Self-Government, Executive, Judiciary, Legislature, etc
History of Modern India with Special Reference to Maharashtra
Geography of India and Maharashtra
Environment
General Science and Technology
Economy and Planning
How to Cover the MPSC Group B Syllabus 2025?
Preparing for the MPSC Group B exam requires consistency, usage of resources, and a smart exam approach. Here are the tips and tricks to perform well in the MPSC Group B exam discussed below.
-
Review the MPSC Group B syllabus to study only relevant chapters and sub-topics.
-
Prepare a robust study plan to master fundamentals and advanced topics.
-
Solve mocks and past questions to determine the current standing of your preparation.
-
Jot down all the relevant concepts in a notebook for quick revision.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation