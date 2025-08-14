Ravi Ghai Biography: Check Education, Business Career and Other Things

In India's upscale hospitality and culinary sectors, Ravi Ghai has long been well-known, but at the moment, neither a new hotel opening nor a business transaction is making headlines. Saaniya Chandok, his granddaughter, recently became engaged to Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement to Saaniya Chandok
Held on August 13, 2025, the private engagement has united two prominent Mumbai families, one renowned for their five-star hospitality and ice cream empires, and the other for their cricketing prowess.
According to an article in India Today, Arjun Tendulkar, the son of former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, became engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai. Only close friends and family attended the private ceremony.
Who is Ravi Ghai?
Ghai's portfolio as chairman of the Graviss Group is a veritable list of influential figures in the hospitality industry.
He is the owner of the iconic InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive in Mumbai, which he converted from the former Natraj Hotel into a luxurious haven. His influence extends far beyond lodging establishments; in 1993, he introduced Baskin-Robbins to India and the SAARC area, bringing international flavors to this country. He also spearheaded the growth of companies like Kwality and Brooklyn Creamery.
Ravi Ghai Education
Ghai, a Cornell University School of Hotel Administration alumnus, has spent decades fusing global expertise with Indian business insight. He took over the company legacy in Mumbai after his return in 1967.
What does Ravi Ghai do?
During his tenure, Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited recorded FY23–24 revenues of Rs 624 crore, a 20% increase from the previous year. The group has business interests that span both mass-market food and luxury hospitality, and its estimated net worth is between Rs 800-1,000 crore.
He extended the Gaylord restaurant chain, started The Brooklyn Creamery to appeal to a younger, health-conscious population, and continued his father's tradition with Kwality Ice Cream.
Additionally, by forming partnerships that brought international brands and premium service standards to Indian consumers, he has kept a strong global perspective.
