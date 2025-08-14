BBOSE Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board Open School Exam Hall Ticket Out for Class 10th, 12th; Direct Link Here

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the December 2024 open school exams on August 14, 2025.
Class 10 admit cards are available at bboseonline.com and Class 12 admit cards at intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Students cannot download the admit card themselves only the study centre coordinators can download them, sign, and stamp them before giving them to students. Admit cards without a signature and stamp will not be accepted in the exam hall.
The BBOSE Class 10 and 12 practical exams 2025 will be held from August 21 to 23 at respective centres. Differently-abled students can request a scribe from the District Education Officer at least one week before the exam and will get 20 extra minutes per hour.
Click here: BBOSE Admit Card 2025 Download Link
If there are any problems, Class 10 students can call 8146568498, Class 12 students can call 0612-2230039, or email bseb@antiersolutions.com and bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.
Click here: BBOSE Admit Card 2025 Notice PDF
BBOSE Bihar Board Open School 2025: Class 12 Date Sheet
The BBOSE Class 12 open school exams 2025 will start from August 25 and be held in two shifts – Morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM). Below is the complete timetable:
|
Date
|
First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM)
|
Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)
|
August 25
|
Hindi
|
English
|
August 26
|
Mathematics
|
Chemistry
|
August 27
|
Biology
|
Physics
|
August 28
|
Geography
|
History
|
August 29
|
Maithili / Bangla
|
Accountancy / Maithili
|
August 30
|
Sanskrit / Arabic
|
Psychology
|
September 1
|
Economics
|
Home Science
|
September 2
|
Political Science
|
Sociology
|
September 3
|
Yoga & Physical Education
|
Computer Science
|
September 4
|
Music
|
Fine Arts
|
September 6
|
Business Studies / Philosophy
|
Education
|
September 8
|
Urdu
|
Magahi
Related Stories
BBOSE Bihar Board Open School 2025: Class 10 Date Sheet
The BBOSE Class 10 open school exams 2025 will begin on August 25 and be held in two shifts – Morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM). Check the full timetable:
|
Date
|
First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM)
|
Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)
|
August 25
|
Science
|
Yoga & Physical Education
|
August 27
|
Home Science
|
Basic Computer
|
August 28
|
Drawing
|
Mathematics
|
August 29
|
Hindi
|
Sanskrit
|
August 30
|
English
|
Social Science
|
September 1
|
Urdu
|
Indian Culture and Expansion
|
September 2
|
Business Studies
|
Maithili
|
September 3
|
Bhojpuri
|
Arabic / Bangla / Fars
Also read: NEET Counselling 2025: MCC Announced Round 1 Reporting Dates; Check Admission and Other Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation