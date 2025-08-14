Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
BBOSE Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board Open School Exam Hall Ticket Out for Class 10th, 12th; Direct Link Here

The BBOSE has released Class 10 and 12 admit cards for the December open school exams. Students must collect signed and stamped cards from study centre coordinators. Practical exams will be held from August 21 to 23, and theory exams from August 25 to September 8 in two shifts. Date sheets for both classes have been announced.

Aug 14, 2025, 17:23 IST
Bihar Board Open School Exam Hall Ticket Out for Class 10th, 12th
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the December 2024 open school exams on August 14, 2025.

Class 10 admit cards are available at bboseonline.com and Class 12 admit cards at intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Students cannot download the admit card themselves only the study centre coordinators can download them, sign, and stamp them before giving them to students. Admit cards without a signature and stamp will not be accepted in the exam hall.

The BBOSE Class 10 and 12 practical exams 2025 will be held from August 21 to 23 at respective centres. Differently-abled students can request a scribe from the District Education Officer at least one week before the exam and will get 20 extra minutes per hour.

Click here: BBOSE Admit Card 2025 Download Link

If there are any problems, Class 10 students can call 8146568498, Class 12 students can call 0612-2230039, or email bseb@antiersolutions.com and bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.

Click here: BBOSE Admit Card 2025 Notice PDF

BBOSE Bihar Board Open School 2025: Class 12 Date Sheet

The BBOSE Class 12 open school exams 2025 will start from August 25 and be held in two shifts – Morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM). Below is the complete timetable:

Date

First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM)

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)

August 25

Hindi

English

August 26

Mathematics

Chemistry

August 27

Biology

Physics

August 28

Geography

History

August 29

Maithili / Bangla

Accountancy / Maithili

August 30

Sanskrit / Arabic

Psychology

September 1

Economics

Home Science

September 2

Political Science

Sociology

September 3

Yoga & Physical Education

Computer Science

September 4

Music

Fine Arts

September 6

Business Studies / Philosophy

Education

September 8

Urdu

Magahi

BBOSE Bihar Board Open School 2025: Class 10 Date Sheet

The BBOSE Class 10 open school exams 2025 will begin on August 25 and be held in two shifts – Morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM). Check the full timetable:

Date

First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM)

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)

August 25

Science

Yoga & Physical Education

August 27

Home Science

Basic Computer

August 28

Drawing

Mathematics

August 29

Hindi

Sanskrit

August 30

English

Social Science

September 1

Urdu

Indian Culture and Expansion

September 2

Business Studies

Maithili

September 3

Bhojpuri

Arabic / Bangla / Fars

Also read: NEET Counselling 2025: MCC Announced Round 1 Reporting Dates; Check Admission and Other Details Here

