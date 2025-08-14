BBOSE Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board Open School Exam Hall Ticket Out for Class 10th, 12th; Direct Link Here

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the December 2024 open school exams on August 14, 2025.

Class 10 admit cards are available at bboseonline.com and Class 12 admit cards at intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Students cannot download the admit card themselves only the study centre coordinators can download them, sign, and stamp them before giving them to students. Admit cards without a signature and stamp will not be accepted in the exam hall.

The BBOSE Class 10 and 12 practical exams 2025 will be held from August 21 to 23 at respective centres. Differently-abled students can request a scribe from the District Education Officer at least one week before the exam and will get 20 extra minutes per hour.

