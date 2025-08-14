NEET Counselling 2025: MCC Announced Round 1 Reporting Dates; Check Admission and Other Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 college reporting date till August 22, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result is available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, colleges will finish verification of Round 1 candidates’ details by August 23, 2025. In an important update, AIIMS Delhi has removed one seat from the SC-PwD category following a Supreme Court order.
This year, 48 NEET toppers have secured seats at AIIMS Delhi. Students must report to their allotted college with their NEET UG 2025 seat allotment letter, original documents, and photocopies for verification.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Reporting Starts Today
The Round 1 reporting process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 begins today, August 14, 2025, and will continue till August 22, 2025. Students who got a seat in the Round 1 allotment must finish all reporting and joining steps before the last date to keep their seat safe. Here’s what you need to do:
-
Download your seat allotment letter from the official MCC website before going to the college.
-
Carry all original documents and photocopies for verification.
-
Report within the given dates mentioned in the counselling schedule.
After students complete the process, the allotted college will verify their details and confirm the admission.
Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025
Check the following documents required for the NEET UG Counselling 2025:
-
NEET Allotment Letter
-
NEET UG 2025 Admit Card
-
NEET UG 2025 Result/Rank Card
-
Date of Birth Certificate (if not mentioned in your Class 10 certificate)
-
Class 10 and Class 12 Certificates and Mark Sheets
-
SC/ST Certificate (if applicable)
-
OBC-NCL Certificate (if applicable)
-
EWS Certificate (if applicable)
-
8 Passport-Size Photos (same as used in your NEET form)
-
Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport)
For NRI Candidates:
-
Sponsor’s passport copy
-
Embassy certificate
-
Sponsorship affidavit (confirming expenses will be covered)
-
Relationship affidavit (proof of relation with sponsor)
For OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals:
-
Citizenship certificate or card number proof
Make sure all documents are ready to avoid any last-minute problems.
