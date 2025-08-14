NEET Counselling 2025: MCC Announced Round 1 Reporting Dates; Check Admission and Other Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 college reporting date till August 22, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result is available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, colleges will finish verification of Round 1 candidates’ details by August 23, 2025. In an important update, AIIMS Delhi has removed one seat from the SC-PwD category following a Supreme Court order.

This year, 48 NEET toppers have secured seats at AIIMS Delhi. Students must report to their allotted college with their NEET UG 2025 seat allotment letter, original documents, and photocopies for verification.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Reporting Starts Today

The Round 1 reporting process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 begins today, August 14, 2025, and will continue till August 22, 2025. Students who got a seat in the Round 1 allotment must finish all reporting and joining steps before the last date to keep their seat safe. Here’s what you need to do: