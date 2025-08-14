Independence Day in India is one of the most significant events for the nation and this day is marked by one of the most symbolic acts of national pride which is hoisting of the Tricolour or Tiranga. On 15 August 2025 India will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day and the major focus will again remain on the correct and respectful way to raise the Flag of India. While the process seems straightforward, there are certain guidelines and rules that everyone needs to follow and these rules are established under the Flag Code of India which was initiated in the year 2002. What Does Hoisting Means on Independence Day? On Independence Day, the Tricolour is hoisted, not unfurled. Hoisting means that the flag starts in a closed, folded position at the base of the pole and is then pulled briskly to the top, where it opens out in the wind. This practice symbolises the moment India rose from colonial rule to freedom in 1947.

The Prime Minister leads the main ceremony at the Red Fort, raising the flag in the presence of the armed forces, police contingents, and dignitaries. The event includes the national anthem, a 21-gun salute using indigenous artillery, and aerial flower showers. According to the Press Information Bureau this year, the ceremony will again involve precision coordination between the armed forces and the Indian Air Force, with Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisting in the hoisting. The PIB mentions: “Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.”

What are the Rules Under the Flag Code of India? The Flag Code of India was last amended in 2022 and it is created to set the framework for how the national flag should be displayed. The Flag Code of India covers various aspects such as size, materials, timing, and etiquette and also merges earlier laws such as the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. According to the Flag Code of India, the flag must always be rectangular, with a length-to-height ratio of 3:2, and can be made from khadi, cotton, silk, wool, or polyester. It should be either hand-spun or machine-made. Traditionally, flags could be flown only from sunrise to sunset, but the 2022 amendment allows for day and night display, provided the flag is properly illuminated. When flown horizontally, the saffron band must be at the top. When displayed vertically, saffron should be on the left from the observer’s point of view. The flag must never touch the ground or water, be used as decoration, or carry any lettering or symbols. Deliberate disrespect is a punishable offence under Indian law. The MHA FAQs mentions:

“The National Flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band.

A damaged or dishevelled National Flag shall not be displayed.

The National Flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.

The National Flag shall not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration.

The National Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.

The National Flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it.” How the National Flag of India Is Hoisted Correctly on 15 August? The act of hoisting on Independence Day is precise. First, the folded flag is tied to the halyard (rope) at the base of the pole. At the right moment, which is typically after a short ceremonial introduction, the rope is pulled briskly, sending the flag to the top of the pole. Once it reaches the top there is a swift tug that releases the folds which allows the Tricolour to unfurl and fly freely.

Participants must stand in the attention position and need to face the flag. The national anthem is then played or sung. Further if the flag is lowered at the end of the day then it must be slow and respectful. Do’s and Don’ts for Flag Hoisting Here are the important things to keep in mind while hoisting the National Flag of India: Do’s: The National Flag of India must be hoisted briskly and should be lowered slowly with respect.

When hoisting, ensure that the saffron is on top in horizontal display and to the observer’s left in vertical display.

Keep the flag clean, undamaged, and in the correct proportions.

Use only approved materials: khadi, cotton, silk, wool, or polyester.

If flying at night, make sure it is properly illuminated.

Place the flag in the position of honour during events or processions.