Independence Day 2025: General Knowledge Questions on National Flag of India

GK Quiz on the National Flag of India: Think you know the Indian Flag inside-out? Take our Tricolor Triumph quiz and test your knowledge of colours, symbols, and history!

ByNikhil Batra
Aug 14, 2025, 10:27 IST
The Indian National Flag is a beautiful tricolor made up of saffron, white, and green. It stands for India's unity, strength, and progress. Let's see how much you know about this important symbol with a fun quiz!

1. How many horizontal bands does the Indian National Flag have?

a)  2

b)  3

c)  4

d)  5

Answer: b) 

2. What is the colour of the topmost band of the Indian National Flag?

a)  White

b)  Green

c)  Saffron

d)  Blue

Answer: c) 

3. What does the saffron colour on the Indian Flag represent?

a)  Courage and strength 

b)  Truth and purity

c)  Peace and tranquillity

d)  Prosperity and growth

Answer: a) 

4. In the centre of the white band, what emblem is depicted?

a)  A lion

b)  A lotus flower

c)  The Ashoka Chakra

d)  A map of India

Answer: c) 

5. What do the 24 spokes of the Ashoka Chakra signify?

a)  The 24 states of India

b)  The 24 principles of righteousness

c)   The 24 hours of a day

d)  The 24 seasons in a year

Answer: b) 

6. What is the ratio of the length to the width of the Indian National Flag?

a)  1:1

b)  2:1

c)  4:3

d)  3:2

Answer: d) 

7. On which day was the Indian National Flag officially adopted?

a)  22nd July 1947

b)  26th January 1950 (Correct)

c)  1st November 1947

d)  30th June 1947

Answer: a) 

8. Who designed the Indian National Flag that we know today?

a)  Mahatma Gandhi

b)  Jawaharlal Nehru

c)  Pingali Venkayya

d)  Sarojini Naidu

Answer: c) 

9. As per the Flag Code of India, who can hoist the National Flag?

a)  Only government institutions

b)  Only on national holidays

c)  Any Indian citizen at any time

d)  A member of the public,  a private organization, or an educational institution 

Answer: d) 

10. What is the significance of the green colour at the bottom of the Indian Flag?

a)  Strength and courage

b)  Fertility, growth, and auspiciousness

c)  Peace and harmony

d)  Knowledge and learning

Answer: b) 

11. Which law governs the usage of the National Flag in India?

a) Indian Penal Code

b) Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971

c) Flag Respect Act, 1950

d) None of the above

Answer: b) 

12. Which material must the official National Flag be made of as per the Flag Code of India?

a) Cotton only

b) Silk only

c) Khadi

d) Wool

Answer: c)

13. Which organisation first adopted a version of the Indian National Flag before independence?

a) Indian National Congress

b) Azad Hind Fauj

c) Arya Samaj

d) All India Trade Union

Answer: a) 

14. How many standard sizes of the Indian National Flag are prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards?

a) 5

b) 7

c) 9

d) 12

Answer: c) 

15. What is the ratio of length to height in the Indian National Flag?

a) 3:2

b) 2:3

c) 4:3

d) 1:2

Answer: a)

