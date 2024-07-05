The Indian National Flag is a beautiful tricolor made up of saffron, white, and green. It stands for India's unity, strength, and progress. Let's see how much you know about this important symbol with a fun quiz!

1. How many horizontal bands does the Indian National Flag have?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 4

d) 5

Answer: b)

2. What is the colour of the topmost band of the Indian National Flag?

a) White

b) Green

c) Saffron

d) Blue

Answer: c)

3. What does the saffron colour on the Indian Flag represent?

a) Courage and strength

b) Truth and purity

c) Peace and tranquillity

d) Prosperity and growth

Answer: a)

4. In the centre of the white band, what emblem is depicted?

a) A lion

b) A lotus flower

c) The Ashoka Chakra

d) A map of India

Answer: c)

5. What do the 24 spokes of the Ashoka Chakra signify?

a) The 24 states of India