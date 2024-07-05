The Indian National Flag is a beautiful tricolor made up of saffron, white, and green. It stands for India's unity, strength, and progress. Let's see how much you know about this important symbol with a fun quiz!
1. How many horizontal bands does the Indian National Flag have?
a) 2
b) 3
c) 4
d) 5
Answer: b)
2. What is the colour of the topmost band of the Indian National Flag?
a) White
b) Green
c) Saffron
d) Blue
Answer: c)
3. What does the saffron colour on the Indian Flag represent?
a) Courage and strength
b) Truth and purity
c) Peace and tranquillity
d) Prosperity and growth
Answer: a)
4. In the centre of the white band, what emblem is depicted?
a) A lion
b) A lotus flower
c) The Ashoka Chakra
d) A map of India
Answer: c)
5. What do the 24 spokes of the Ashoka Chakra signify?
a) The 24 states of India
b) The 24 principles of righteousness
c) The 24 hours of a day
d) The 24 seasons in a year
Answer: b)
6. What is the ratio of the length to the width of the Indian National Flag?
a) 1:1
b) 2:1
c) 4:3
d) 3:2
Answer: d)
7. On which day was the Indian National Flag officially adopted?
a) 22nd July 1947
b) 26th January 1950 (Correct)
c) 1st November 1947
d) 30th June 1947
Answer: a)
8. Who designed the Indian National Flag that we know today?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Jawaharlal Nehru
c) Pingali Venkayya
d) Sarojini Naidu
Answer: c)
9. As per the Flag Code of India, who can hoist the National Flag?
a) Only government institutions
b) Only on national holidays
c) Any Indian citizen at any time
d) A member of the public, a private organization, or an educational institution
Answer: d)
10. What is the significance of the green colour at the bottom of the Indian Flag?
a) Strength and courage
b) Fertility, growth, and auspiciousness
c) Peace and harmony
d) Knowledge and learning
Answer: b)
11. Which law governs the usage of the National Flag in India?
a) Indian Penal Code
b) Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971
c) Flag Respect Act, 1950
d) None of the above
Answer: b)
12. Which material must the official National Flag be made of as per the Flag Code of India?
a) Cotton only
b) Silk only
c) Khadi
d) Wool
Answer: c)
13. Which organisation first adopted a version of the Indian National Flag before independence?
a) Indian National Congress
b) Azad Hind Fauj
c) Arya Samaj
d) All India Trade Union
Answer: a)
14. How many standard sizes of the Indian National Flag are prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards?
a) 5
b) 7
c) 9
d) 12
Answer: c)
15. What is the ratio of length to height in the Indian National Flag?
a) 3:2
b) 2:3
c) 4:3
d) 1:2
Answer: a)
