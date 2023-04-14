CBSE Biology Practical Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Get the syllabus for the practicals of CBSE 2023-24 11th class Biology here. Also download the PDF.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2024: The Biology practical curriculum has been released by CBSE as a part of the combined Biology syllabus for classes 11th and 12th on its academic website. The Biology curriculum of CBSE, through both its theory and practical parts, aims to promote and create an understanding of basic principles of the subject matter, encourage learning of emerging knowledge to promote rational/scientific attitude towards issues related to population, environment and development, and so on. In this article, we have brought to you the separated CBSE Class 11th Practical Syllabus of Biology.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical 2023-24 Syllabus

A List of Experiments

Study and describe locally available common flowering plants, from family Solanaceae (Poaceae, Asteraceae or Brassicaceae can be substituted in case of particular geographical location) including dissection and display of floral whorls, anther and ovary to show number of chambers (floral formulae and floral diagrams), type of root (tap and adventitious); type of stem (herbaceous and woody); leaf (arrangement, shape, venation, simple and compound). Preparation and study of T.S. of dicot and monocot roots and stems (primary). Study of osmosis by potato osmometer. Study of plasmolysis in epidermal peels (e.g. Rhoeo/lily leaves or flashy scale leaves of onion bulb). Study of distribution of stomata on the upper and lower surfaces of leaves. Comparative study of the rates of transpiration in the upper and lower surfaces of leaves. Test for the presence of sugar, starch, proteins and fats in suitable plant and animal materials. Separation of plant pigments through paper chromatography. Study of the rate of respiration in flower buds/leaf tissue and germinating seeds. Test for presence of urea in urine. Test for presence of sugar in urine. Test for presence of albumin in urine. Test for presence of bile salts in urine.

B. Study and Observe the following (Spotting):

Parts of a compound microscope. Specimens/slides/models and identification with reasons - Bacteria, Oscillatoria, Spirogyra, Rhizopus, mushroom, yeast, liverwort, moss, fern, pine, one monocotyledonous plant, one dicotyledonous plant and one lichen. Virtual specimens/slides/models and identifying features of - Amoeba, Hydra,liverfluke, Ascaris, leech, earthworm, prawn, silkworm, honey bee, snail, starfish, shark, rohu, frog, lizard, pigeon and rabbit. Mitosis in onion root tip cells and animals cells (grasshopper) from permanent slides. Different types of inflorescence (cymose and racemose). Human skeleton and different types of joints with the help of virtual images/models only.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical 2023-24 Evaluation Scheme

Max Marks: 30

Time: 3 hours

EVALUATION SCHEME MARKS One Major Experiment Part A (Experiment No- 1,3,7,8) 5 One Minor Experiment Part A (Experiment No- 6,9,10,11,12,13) 4 Slide Preparation Part A (Experiment No- 2,4,5) 5 Spotting Part B 7 Practical Record + Viva Voce 4 Project Record + Viva Voce 5 TOTAL 30

CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download

