Deleted CBSE Physics Syllabus for Class 11: Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Physics topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Physics syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

Get here the CBSE Class 11 Physics deleted syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: When we talk about a syllabus the first thing that comes to our mind is a document related to an exam that we need to follow to get a high score. This is correct but only when if you follow the latest and updated syllabus and not any previous year’s syllabus. Think like, you are travelling on a bus or train with an old ticket and get caught. Isn’t it dangerous? You pick the wrong syllabus, follow that and prepare for exams. Will that be of any use? No! 

After the pandemic hit us the educational authorities have realised to introduce some changes into the traditional syllabus. These changes involve both addition and deletion of topics, exercises and even whole units. Thus, to prepare for your CBSE 2023-24 exams effectively and complete your academic year rightly you need to know what changes CBSE has introduced to your subjects’ syllabus. 

The new syllabus is 30% lesser than the one CBSE used to follow before COVID. You should take this as a good news. As per the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) which was framed considering the post-pandemic situation in schools, the weightage of the board exams considered for reduction to help students to get into colleges. 

If say in NEP’s language “Curriculum content will be reduced in each subject to its core essentials, to make space for critical thinking and more holistic, inquiry-based, discovery-based, discussion-based, and analysis-based learning. The mandated content will focus on key concepts, ideas, applications, and problem-solving.” Apart from this, there are various changes that have been made. To know the updation read the NEP guidelines 2020.

Here in this post, we are primarily focusing on the updated syllabus of CBSE Class 11 Physics. You will get to know the deleted topics, exercises, questions and units. This will be beneficial to you as we have also mentioned the new topics that have been added to the new CBSE Physics syllabus recently for Class 11. Continue reading to know the updated Class 11 Physics syllabus.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

 

Chapter Name

Deleted Topics

Added Topics

Chapter 1: Physical World

Complete Chapter

-

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements 

Length, mass and time measurements; accuracy and precision of measuring instruments; errors in measurement

-

Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line 

Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average Speed.

-

Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane

Relative Velocity, Acceleration Projectile

-

Chapter 5: Laws of Motion

-

-

Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power

conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies)

-

Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications.

-

Chapter 8: Gravitation  

Geo-stationary satellites, 

escape velocity changed to escape speed

-

Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 
  • Elastic behaviour changed to Elasticity
  • shear modulus of rigidity changed to shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only)

-

Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Bernoulli’s theorem and its applications changed to Bernoulli’s theorem and its simple applications

-

Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Greenhouse effect

  

Chapter 12: Thermodynamics 
  • isothermal and adiabatic processes
  • reversible and irreversible processes, Heat engine and refrigerator

gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes.

Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory 

-

-

Chapter 14: Oscillations

Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance.

periodic functions and their applications.

Chapter 15: Waves

Doppler effect

-

 

CBSE Class 11 Physics List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has released the list of rationalised content for CBSE Class 7 to 12. Check the list of rationalised content for all the subjects. From that huge and complicated list, we have extracted the information for you to fulfil your reason to land on this page. Check below the list of all the topics dropped from the Class 11 CBSE Physics syllabus 2023-24.

 

Chapters

Topics Deleted

Chapter 1: Physical World

1.1 What is Physics?

1.2 Scope and Excitement of Physics

1.3 Physics, Technology and Society

1.4 Fundamental Forces in Nature

1.5 Nature of Physical Laws

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements 

2.3 Measurement of Length

2.4 Measurement of Mass

2.5 Measurement of Time

2.6 Accuracy, Precision of

Instruments and Errors in Measurement

Exercises 2.13, 2.14, 2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33

Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line 

3.2 Position, Path Length and Displacement

3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed

3.7 Relative Velocity

Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9 and 3.23–3.28

Appendix 3.1

Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane

4.9 Relative Velocity in Two Dimensions 

Exercises 4.12–4.14; 4.26–4.32

Chapter 5: Laws of Motion

Exercises 5.24–5.40 

Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power

6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29

Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes

7.14 Rolling Motion

Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19,

7.21–7.33

Chapter 8: Gravitation  

8.11 Geostationary and Polar Satellites

8.12 Weightlessness

Exercises 8.3–8.5, 8.22–8.25

Appendix 8.1

Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 

9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids

9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire

Exercises 9.17 – 9.21

Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

10.4.2 Venturi-meter

10.4.3 Blood Flow and Heart Attack

10.6.6 Detergents and Surface Tension

Exercises 10.21–10.31

Appendix 10.1

Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter

11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect

Exercises 11.21 – 11.22

Chapter 12: Thermodynamics 

12.9 Heat Engines

12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps

Exercises 12.7 and 12.10

Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory 

13.6.5 Specific Heat Capacity of Water

Exercises 13.11–13.14

Chapter 14: Oscillations

14.9 Damped Simple Harmonic Motion

14.10 Forced Oscillations and Resonance

Exercises 14.16 (p. 365),

14.20–14.25 

Chapter 15: Waves

15.8 Doppler Effect

Exercises 15.20–15.27

Answers

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

 

