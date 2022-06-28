CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-2023 (New): Download in PDF

Check and download the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-2023 is provided here in PDF format. Refer to the latest syllabus to know the revised course content for the current academic session.

CBSE Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2022-2023 is available here for downloaded in PDF. This is the revised syllabus that has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the current academic session. With the help of this syllabus, students will get to know the prescribed units along with their weightage for the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Annual Exam 2022-2023. The board has continued with the curtailed syllabus therefore students must refer to the syllabus while studying a chapter to avoid reading the deleted portion. Also, check the CBSE practical evaluation scheme and experiments to be performed in CBSE Class 11 Chemistry.

Check CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-23 below:

Theory Paper

Time - 3Hours Total Marks - 70 S.No. UNIT PERIODS MARKS 1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 18 7 2. Structure of Atom 20 9 3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 12 6 4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 20 7 5. Chemical Thermodynamics 23 9 6. Equilibrium 20 7 7. Redox Reactions 9 4 8. Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques 20 11 9. Hydrocarbons 18 10 TOTAL 160 70

Unit I: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry (18 Periods)

General Introduction: Importance and scope of Chemistry. Nature of matter, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules. Atomic and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry.

Unit II: Structure of Atom (20 Periods)

Discovery of Electron, Proton and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations, Bohr's model and its limitations, concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie's relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals, rules for filling electrons in orbitals - Aufbau principle, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.

Unit III: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties (12 Periods)

Significance of classification, brief history of the development of periodic table, modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert gas radii, Ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valency. Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100.

Unit IV: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure (20 Periods)

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis’s structure, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only), Hydrogen bond.

Unit VI: Chemical Thermodynamics (23 Periods)

Concepts of System and types of systems, surroundings, work, heat, energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions. First law of thermodynamics -internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity and specific heat, measurement of ΔU and ΔH, Hess's law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief introduction) Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non- spontaneous processes, criteria for equilibrium. Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction).

Unit VII: Equilibrium (20 Periods)

Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium - Le Chatelier's principle, ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization, ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), buffer solution, Henderson Equation, solubility product, common ion effect (with illustrative examples).

Unit VIII: Redox Reactions (09 Periods)

Concept of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, balancing redox reactions, in terms of loss and gain of electrons and change in oxidation number, applications of redox reactions.

Unit XII: Organic Chemistry -Some Basic Principles and Techniques (20 Periods)

General introduction, methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds. Electronic displacements in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyper conjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.

Unit XIII: Hydrocarbons (18 Periods)

Classification of Hydrocarbons

Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical reactions including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

Alkenes - Nomenclature, the structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markovnikov's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Alkynes - Nomenclature, the structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of - hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of the functional group in monosubstituted benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

PRACTICALS

3 HOURS/ 30 Marks

Evaluation Scheme for Examination Marks Volumetric Analysis 08 Salt Analysis 08 Content Based Experiment 06 Project Work 04 Class record and viva 04 Total 30

The list of experiments and projects mentioned in the CBSE Class 11th Chemistry Practical Syllabus can be downloaded from the links given below:

CBSE Class 11th Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF)

PRESCRIBED BOOKS: 1. Chemistry Part – I, Class-XI, Published by NCERT. 2. Chemistry Part – II, Class-XI, Published by NCERT. 3. Laboratory Manual of Chemistry, Class XI Published by NCERT 4. Other related books and manuals of NCERT including multimedia and online sources

Note: The content indicated in NCERT textbooks as excluded for the year 2022-23 is not to be tested by schools.

Students may also download the full syllabus in PDF from the following link: