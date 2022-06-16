CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Revised): Download Subject-Wise Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2022-2023 for all subjects is provided here in PDF. This is the revised syllabus that the board has released after rationalising the course content of all subjects.

CBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has done away with the term-wise system of examination that was adopted as a one-time policy in the 2021-2022 session. For the current academic session (2022-2023), the board has released the syllabus for classes 9th-12th in line with the annual scheme of assessment. Thus, now students would be required to prepare the whole syllabus for the annual examinations. Besides this, one major change can be noticed in the content of the syllabus. The board has rationalised the syllabus of almost all subjects and has dropped some chapters/topics to reduce the burden of a huge syllabus on students.

We have provided below the subject-wise syllabus for CBSE Class 11th for the current academic session, 2022-2023. CBSE Class 11th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams can get here the syllabus of the subjects they have opted for. They will find below the direct download link to the subject-wise syllabus. All the class 11th students are advised to follow the latest and revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2022-2023 to study the content prescribed for the current academic session and prepare for their CBSE Class 11th Annual Exams 2022-2023 in the right manner.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF from the following links

