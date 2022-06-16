CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Revised): Download Subject-Wise Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has done away with the term-wise system of examination that was adopted as a one-time policy in the 2021-2022 session. For the current academic session (2022-2023), the board has released the syllabus for classes 9th-12th in line with the annual scheme of assessment. Thus, now students would be required to prepare the whole syllabus for the annual examinations. Besides this, one major change can be noticed in the content of the syllabus. The board has rationalised the syllabus of almost all subjects and has dropped some chapters/topics to reduce the burden of a huge syllabus on students.
We have provided below the subject-wise syllabus for CBSE Class 11th for the current academic session, 2022-2023. CBSE Class 11th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams can get here the syllabus of the subjects they have opted for. They will find below the direct download link to the subject-wise syllabus. All the class 11th students are advised to follow the latest and revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2022-2023 to study the content prescribed for the current academic session and prepare for their CBSE Class 11th Annual Exams 2022-2023 in the right manner.
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF from the following links
|
CBSE Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Mathematics Applied Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Sanskrit Core Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Sanskrit Elective Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Urdu Core Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 French Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Japanese Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Spanish Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Russian Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Bio Technology Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2022-23
|
CBSE Class 11 Infomatics Practices Syllabus 2022-23
Also Read|
NCERT Books for Class 11 (All Subjects)