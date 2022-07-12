CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Course Content, Details of Internal Assessment and Question Paper Design

CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2022-2023 includes the prescribed content along with the internal assessment details for the current academic session. Download the full syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus for the 2022-2023 session is available here. This syllabus is helpful to know the section-wise details of topics to be prepared for the annual examination. Students can also know the mark-wise breakup and prepare for their exam according to the same. Details of internal assessment are also mentioned in the syllabus. So, CBSE Class 11 students are suggested to follow this latest CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus to prepare for their exam in the appropriate manner and score good marks. Check and download the syllabus below.

Check CBSE Class 11 English Core (Code No.301) Course Structure 2022-23 below:

Section A - Reading Skills

Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (18 Marks)

I. One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation inference and vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary.

II. One unseen case-based passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc.

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 600-750.

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked. (10+8 = 18 Marks)

III. Note Making and Summarization based on a passage of approximately 200-250 words.

i. Note Making: 5 Marks

Title: 1 Mark

Numbering and indenting: 1 Mark

Key/glossary: 1 Mark

Notes: 2Marks

ii. Summary (up to 50 words): 3 Marks

Content: 2

Expression: 1

Section B

IV. Grammar 7 - Marks

I. Questions on Gap filling (Tenses, Clauses)

ii. Questions on re-ordering/transformation of sentences (Total seven questions to be done out of the eight given).

V. Creative Writing Skills - 16 Marks

I. Short writing task – Classified Advertisements up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered (3 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1)

ii. Short writing task –Poster up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(3marks:Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1)

iii. Writing a Speech in 120-150 words based on verbal / visual cues related to some contemporary / age-appropriate topic. iv. Writing a Debate based on visual/verbal inputs in 120-150 words. The theme should be contemporary topical issues. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2)

Section C

This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation beyond the text.

VI. Reference to the Context

I. One Poetry extract out of two from the book Hornbill to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and appreciation. (3x1=3 Marks)

ii. One Prose extract out of two from the book Hornbill to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and appreciation. (3x1=3 Marks)

iii. One prose extract out of two from the book Snapshots to assess comprehension, interpretation and analysis. (4x1=4 Marks)

VII. Two Short answer type question (one from Prose and one from Poetry from the book Hornbill), out of four, to be answered in 40-50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responsesthrough critical thinking. (3x2=6 Marks)

VIII. One Short answer type question, from the book Snapshots, to be answered in 40- 50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done. (3x1=3 Marks)

IX. One Long answer type question, from Prose/Poetry Hornbill, to be answered in 120-150 words. Questions can be based on incident / theme / passage / extract / event as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit analytical and evaluative response from student. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done. (1x6=6 Marks)

X. One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Snapshots to be answered in 120-150 words to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide evaluative and analytical responses using incidents, events, themes as reference points. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done. (1x6=6 Marks)

Prescribed Books

1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research andTraining, New Delhi

(Prose)

The Last Lesson

Lost Spring

Deep Water

The Rattrap

Indigo

Poets and Pancakes

The Interview

Going Places

(Poetry)

My Mother at Sixty-Six

Keeping Quiet

A Thing of Beauty

A Roadside Stand

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

The Third Level

The Tiger King

Journey to the end of the Earth

The Enemy

On the Face of It

Memories of Childhood

○ The Cutting of My Long Hair

○ We Too are Human Beings

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Assessment of Listening Skills - 05 marks

Assessment of Speaking Skills - 05 Marks

Project Work - 10 Marks

To check the CBSE Class 11th Question Paper Design and guidelines for internal assessment and project work, download the full syllabus from the following link: