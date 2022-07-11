CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Download Annual Curriculum To Know New Course Structure

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-2023 is provided in this article for download in PDF. This syllabus is as per the annual assessment scheme under which one annual examination will be conducted based on the full syllabus at the end of the academic year. The CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-23 is helpful to know the course structure and course content suggested by the board for the current academic session.
There are total 10 units prescribed for the theory paper. These units are clubbed into two parts:
- Part A: Fundamentals of Physical Geography(35 marks)
- Part B: India-Physical Environment(35 marks)
Details of project work that weighs 30 marks towards the annual assessment can also be checked in the CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-23.
Check CBSE Class 11 Geography (Code No.029) Course Structure 2022-23 below:
COURSE CONTENT
|
Part A:
|
Fundamentals of Physical Geography
|
89 Periods
|
Unit 1:
|
Geography as a Discipline §
l Geography as an integrating discipline, as a science of spatial attributes §
l Branches of Geography: Physical Geography and Human Geography
|
06 Periods
|
Unit 2:
|
The Earth §
l Origin and evolution of the earth §
l Interior of the earth Earthquakes and volcanoes: causes, types and effects §
l Distribution of oceans and continents : Wegener's continental drift theory and plate tectonics
|
11 Periods
|
Unit 3:
|
Landforms §
l Geomorphic processes: weathering; mass wasting; erosion and deposition; soil-formation §
l Landforms and their evolution- Brief erosional and depositional features
|
20 Periods
|
Unit 4:
|
Climate §
l Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate §
l Solar Radiation-Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earthheating and cooling of atmosphere (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature- factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature-horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature §
l Atmospheric circulation and weather systems - Pressure-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extra tropical cyclones §
l Water in the atmosphere-Precipitation evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution §
l World Climate and Global Concerns
|
30 Periods
|
Unit 5:
|
Water (Oceans) §
l Basics of Oceanography §
l Oceans - distribution of temperature and salinity §
l Movements of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs
|
10 Periods
|
Unit 6:
|
Life on the Earth §
l Biosphere - importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation
|
07 Periods
|
Map work on identification of features based on 1 to 6 units on the outline Physical/Political map of the world.
|
05 Periods
|
Part B:
|
India-Physical Environment
|
78 Periods
|
Unit 7:
|
Introduction §
l India : Location, space relations, India's place in the world
|
04 Periods
|
Unit 8:
|
Physiography §
l Structure and Relief; Physiographic Divisions §
l Drainage systems: Concept of river basins, watershed; the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers
|
28 Periods
|
Unit 9:
|
Climate, Vegetation and Soil §
l Weather and climate - spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal §
l Natural vegetation-forest types and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves
|
28 Periods
|
Unit 10:
|
Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences andManagement §
l Floods, Cloudbursts §
l Droughts: types and impact §
l Earthquakes and Tsunami Cyclones: features and impact
l Landslides
|
14 Periods
|
Map Work of features based on above units for locating and labeling on the outline Political/Physical map of India
|
04 Periods
|
Part C:
|
Practical Work in Geography Part I
|
50 Periods
|
Unit 1:
|
Fundamentals of Maps §
l Geo spatial data, Concept of Geographical data matrix; Point, line, area data §
l Maps - types; scales-types; construction of simple linear scale, measuring distance; finding direction and use of symbols §
l Map projection- Latitude, longitude and time, typology, construction and properties of projection: Conical with one standard parallel and Mercator's projection. (only two projections)
|
25 Periods
|
Unit 2:
|
Topographic and Weather Maps §
l Study of topographic maps (1 : 50,000 or 1 : 25,000 Survey of India maps); contour cross section and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs; distribution of settlements §
l Satellite imageries, stages in remote sensing data- acquisition, platform and sensors and data products, (photographic and digital)
|
25 Periods
|
|
Practical Record Book and Viva Voce Viva to be based on Practical Unit I and II only
|
To download the above syllabus and check map work along with the question paper design, click on the link given below:
|
CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF