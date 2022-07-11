CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Download Annual Curriculum To Know New Course Structure

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023 has been released on the board’s website cbse.nic.in. Check and download here the new syllabus from the direct link provided in this article.

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-2023 is provided in this article for download in PDF. This syllabus is as per the annual assessment scheme under which one annual examination will be conducted based on the full syllabus at the end of the academic year. The CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-23 is helpful to know the course structure and course content suggested by the board for the current academic session.

There are total 10 units prescribed for the theory paper. These units are clubbed into two parts:

Part A: Fundamentals of Physical Geography(35 marks)

Part B: India-Physical Environment(35 marks)

Details of project work that weighs 30 marks towards the annual assessment can also be checked in the CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022-23.

Check CBSE Class 11 Geography (Code No.029) Course Structure 2022-23 below:

COURSE CONTENT

Part A: Fundamentals of Physical Geography 89 Periods Unit 1: Geography as a Discipline § l Geography as an integrating discipline, as a science of spatial attributes § l Branches of Geography: Physical Geography and Human Geography 06 Periods Unit 2: The Earth § l Origin and evolution of the earth § l Interior of the earth Earthquakes and volcanoes: causes, types and effects § l Distribution of oceans and continents : Wegener's continental drift theory and plate tectonics 11 Periods Unit 3: Landforms § l Geomorphic processes: weathering; mass wasting; erosion and deposition; soil-formation § l Landforms and their evolution- Brief erosional and depositional features 20 Periods Unit 4: Climate § l Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate § l Solar Radiation-Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earthheating and cooling of atmosphere (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature- factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature-horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature § l Atmospheric circulation and weather systems - Pressure-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extra tropical cyclones § l Water in the atmosphere-Precipitation evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution § l World Climate and Global Concerns 30 Periods Unit 5: Water (Oceans) § l Basics of Oceanography § l Oceans - distribution of temperature and salinity § l Movements of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs 10 Periods Unit 6: Life on the Earth § l Biosphere - importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation 07 Periods Map work on identification of features based on 1 to 6 units on the outline Physical/Political map of the world. 05 Periods Part B: India-Physical Environment 78 Periods Unit 7: Introduction § l India : Location, space relations, India's place in the world 04 Periods Unit 8: Physiography § l Structure and Relief; Physiographic Divisions § l Drainage systems: Concept of river basins, watershed; the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers 28 Periods Unit 9: Climate, Vegetation and Soil § l Weather and climate - spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal § l Natural vegetation-forest types and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves 28 Periods Unit 10: Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences andManagement § l Floods, Cloudbursts § l Droughts: types and impact § l Earthquakes and Tsunami Cyclones: features and impact l Landslides 14 Periods Map Work of features based on above units for locating and labeling on the outline Political/Physical map of India 04 Periods Part C: Practical Work in Geography Part I 50 Periods Unit 1: Fundamentals of Maps § l Geo spatial data, Concept of Geographical data matrix; Point, line, area data § l Maps - types; scales-types; construction of simple linear scale, measuring distance; finding direction and use of symbols § l Map projection- Latitude, longitude and time, typology, construction and properties of projection: Conical with one standard parallel and Mercator's projection. (only two projections) 25 Periods Unit 2: Topographic and Weather Maps § l Study of topographic maps (1 : 50,000 or 1 : 25,000 Survey of India maps); contour cross section and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs; distribution of settlements § l Satellite imageries, stages in remote sensing data- acquisition, platform and sensors and data products, (photographic and digital) 25 Periods Practical Record Book and Viva Voce Viva to be based on Practical Unit I and II only

