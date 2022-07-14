CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023 is available here in PDF. Download the new syllabus to check curriculum details for theory paper and project work.

We have provided below the CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023. Students with Political Science can check and download the full syllabus. They must follow this latest syllabus which has been released with a 30% deduction in the old syllabus and is as per the annual assessment scheme. They should carefully note the unit-wise weightage and the prescribed contents to prepare for their CBSE Class 11 Political Science Annual Exam 2022-2023 in the right manner.

Check CBSE Class 11 Political Science (Code No.028) Course Structure 2022-23 below:

Total Marks = 100 (80+20)

A.Theory

Max Marks: 80

Time: 3 hrs.

Part A: Indian Constitution at Work

Units Contents Marks 1 Constitution 12 2 Election and Representation 10 3 The Legislature 4 The Executive 08 5 The Judiciary 6 Federalism 10 7 Local Governments Total 40

Part B: Political Theory

Units Contents Marks 8 Political Theory: An Introduction 04 9 Liberty 10 10 Equality 11 Justice 08 12 Rights 13 Citizenship 10 14 Nationalism 15 Secularism 08 Total 40

B.Project Work: 20 Marks

Grand Total = 100 Marks

COURSE CONTENT

Part A: Indian Constitution at Work

1. Constitution - 28 Periods

Constitution: Why and How, The Making of the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy, constitutional Amendments.

2. Election and Representation - 12 Periods

Elections and Democracy, Election System in India, Electoral Reforms.

3. Legislature - 16 Periods

Why do we need a Parliament? Unicameral / Bicameral Legislature. Functions and Power of the Parliament, Parliamentary committees. Parliamentary Officials: Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Parliamentary Secretary.

4. Executive - 16 Periods

What is an Executive? Different Types of Executive. Parliamentary Executive in India, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Permanent Executive: Bureaucracy.

5. Judiciary - 16 Periods

Why do we need an Independent Judiciary? Structure of the Judiciary, Judicial Review, Judicial Activism, Judicial Over-reach.

6. Federalism - 14 Periods

What is Federalism? Evolution & Growth of the Indian Federalism: Quasi Federalism, Cooperative Federalism & Competitive Federalism.

7. Local Governments - 12 Periods

Why do we need Local Governments? Growth of Local Government in India, 73rd and 74th Amendments, Working and Challenges of Local Governments.

Part B: Political Theory

8. Political Theory: An Introduction - 08 Periods

What is Politics? Politics V/s Political Theory, Importance of Political Theory.

9. Liberty - 12 Periods

Liberty V.s Freedom, Negative and Positive Liberty.

10. Equality - 12 Periods

What is Equality? Significance of Equality. Various dimensions of Equality. How can we promote Equality?

11. Justice - 14 Periods

What is Justice? Different dimensions of Justice, Distributive Justice.

12. Rights - 14 Periods

What are Rights? Where do Rights come from? Legal Rights and the State. Kinds of Rights. Human Rights.

13. Citizenship - 12 Periods

What is citizenship? Citizen and Citizenship, Citizen and Nation, Global Citizenship

14. Nationalism - 16 Periods

Nations and Nationalism, Variants of Nationalism, Nationalism, Pluralism and Multiculturalism.

15. Secularism - 18 Periods

What is Secularism? What is Secular State? The Western and the Indian perspectives to Secularism. Salient Features of Indian Secularism.

Prescribed Books:

1. Indian Constitution at work, Class XI, Published by NCERT

2. Political Theory, Class XI, Published by NCERT

3. Reference Material available with the document

Students may download the full Syllabus in PDF from the following link and check further details of internal assessment and project work: