CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF

We have provided below the CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023. Students with Political Science can check and download the full syllabus. They must follow this latest syllabus which has been released with a 30% deduction in the old syllabus and is as per the annual assessment scheme. They should carefully note the unit-wise weightage and the prescribed contents to prepare for their CBSE Class 11 Political Science Annual Exam 2022-2023 in the right manner.
Check CBSE Class 11 Political Science (Code No.028) Course Structure 2022-23 below:
Total Marks = 100 (80+20)
A.Theory
Max Marks: 80
Time: 3 hrs.
Part A: Indian Constitution at Work
|
Units
|
Contents
|
Marks
|
1
|
Constitution
|
12
|
2
|
Election and Representation
|
10
|
3
|
The Legislature
|
4
|
The Executive
|
08
|
5
|
The Judiciary
|
6
|
Federalism
|
10
|
7
|
Local Governments
|
|
Total
|
40
Part B: Political Theory
|
Units
|
Contents
|
Marks
|
8
|
Political Theory: An Introduction
|
04
|
9
|
Liberty
|
10
|
10
|
Equality
|
|
11
|
Justice
|
08
|
12
|
Rights
|
|
13
|
Citizenship
|
10
|
14
|
Nationalism
|
|
15
|
Secularism
|
08
|
|
Total
|
40
B.Project Work: 20 Marks
Grand Total = 100 Marks
COURSE CONTENT
Part A: Indian Constitution at Work
1. Constitution - 28 Periods
Constitution: Why and How, The Making of the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy, constitutional Amendments.
2. Election and Representation - 12 Periods
Elections and Democracy, Election System in India, Electoral Reforms.
3. Legislature - 16 Periods
Why do we need a Parliament? Unicameral / Bicameral Legislature. Functions and Power of the Parliament, Parliamentary committees. Parliamentary Officials: Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Parliamentary Secretary.
4. Executive - 16 Periods
What is an Executive? Different Types of Executive. Parliamentary Executive in India, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Permanent Executive: Bureaucracy.
5. Judiciary - 16 Periods
Why do we need an Independent Judiciary? Structure of the Judiciary, Judicial Review, Judicial Activism, Judicial Over-reach.
6. Federalism - 14 Periods
What is Federalism? Evolution & Growth of the Indian Federalism: Quasi Federalism, Cooperative Federalism & Competitive Federalism.
7. Local Governments - 12 Periods
Why do we need Local Governments? Growth of Local Government in India, 73rd and 74th Amendments, Working and Challenges of Local Governments.
Part B: Political Theory
8. Political Theory: An Introduction - 08 Periods
What is Politics? Politics V/s Political Theory, Importance of Political Theory.
9. Liberty - 12 Periods
Liberty V.s Freedom, Negative and Positive Liberty.
10. Equality - 12 Periods
What is Equality? Significance of Equality. Various dimensions of Equality. How can we promote Equality?
11. Justice - 14 Periods
What is Justice? Different dimensions of Justice, Distributive Justice.
12. Rights - 14 Periods
What are Rights? Where do Rights come from? Legal Rights and the State. Kinds of Rights. Human Rights.
13. Citizenship - 12 Periods
What is citizenship? Citizen and Citizenship, Citizen and Nation, Global Citizenship
14. Nationalism - 16 Periods
Nations and Nationalism, Variants of Nationalism, Nationalism, Pluralism and Multiculturalism.
15. Secularism - 18 Periods
What is Secularism? What is Secular State? The Western and the Indian perspectives to Secularism. Salient Features of Indian Secularism.
Prescribed Books:
1. Indian Constitution at work, Class XI, Published by NCERT
2. Political Theory, Class XI, Published by NCERT
3. Reference Material available with the document
Students may download the full Syllabus in PDF from the following link and check further details of internal assessment and project work:
|
CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF Here!