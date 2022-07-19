CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Download To Check Course Content, Guidelines for Practical Work

Check CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2022-2023 to know about the prescribed course structure for the current academic session. Also, get details for practical work and question paper design.

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2022-2023: For the past few years, Psychology is becoming one of the favourite subjects among senior secondary students. A number of students have scored full marks in the subject. For CBSE Class 11 Psychology, there is a theory paper of 70 marks and a practical assessment of 30 marks. Students need to know the detailed course structure and course content to perform well in the CBSE Class 11 Psychology Exam 2022-23. Here is the detailed syllabus for CBSE Class 11 Psychology subject. This syllabus is designed as per the annual assessment scheme. Students can clearly know the complete course plan and marking scheme by going through the syllabus. This would help them to create an effective study schedule and prepare well for their CBSE Class 11 Psychology Exam.

Check CBSE Class 11 Psychology (Code No. 037) Syllabus 2022-23 below:

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Course Structure 2022-2023

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Course Content 2022-2023

Unit I What is Psychology? - 27 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.What is Psychology? ·

Psychology as a Discipline ·

Psychology as a Natural Science ·

Psychology as a Social Science

3.Understanding Mind and Behaviour

4.Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology

5.Evolution of Psychology 6. Development of Psychology in India

7.Branches of Psychology

8.Psychology and Other Disciplines

9.Psychology in Everyday Life

Unit II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology - 32 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Goals of Psychological Enquiry ·

Steps in Conducting Scientific Research

Alternative

Paradigms of Research

3.Nature of Psychological Data

4.Some Important Methods in Psychology ·

Observational Method ·

Experimental Method ·

Correlational Research ·

Survey Research ·

Psychological Testing ·

Case Study

5.Analysis of Data ·

Quantitative Method ·

Qualitative Method

6.Limitations of Psychological Enquiry

7.Ethical Issues

Unit IV Human Development - 26 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction Meaning of Development ·

Life-Span Perspective on Development

3.Factors Influencing Development

4.Context of Development

5.Overview of Developmental Stages ·

Prenatal Stage ·

Infancy ·

Childhood ·

Challenges of Adolescence ·

Adulthood and Old Age

Unit V Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes - 18 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Knowing the world

3.Nature and varieties of Stimulus

4.Sense Modalities ·

Functional limitation of sense organs

5.Attentional Processes ·

Selective Attention ·

Sustained Attention

6.Perceptual Processes ·

Processing Approaches in Perception

7.The Perceiver

8.Principles of Perceptual Organisation

9.Perception of Space, Depth and Distance ·

Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues

10.Perceptual Constancies

11.Illusions

12.Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception

Unit VI Learning - 20 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of Learning

3.Paradigms of Learning

4.Classical Conditioning ·

Determinants of Classical

Conditioning

5.Operant/Instrumental Conditioning ·

Determinants of Operant Conditioning ·

Key Learning Processes 6. Observational Learning

7.Cognitive Learning 8. Verbal Learning

9.Skill Learning

10.Factors Facilitating Learning

11.Learning Disabilities

Unit VII Human Memory - 19 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of memory

3.Information Processing Approach: The Stage Model

4.Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Longterm Memories

5.Levels of Processing

6.Types of Long-term Memory ·

Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic

7.Nature and Causes of Forgetting

Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and Retrieval Failure

8.Enhancing Memory ·

Mnemonics using Images and Organisation

Unit VIII Thinking - 14 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of Thinking ·

Building Blocks of Thought

3.The Processes of Thinking

4.Problem Solving

5.Reasoning

6.Decision-making

7.Nature and Process of Creative Thinking ·

Nature of Creative Thinking ·

Process of Creative Thinking

8.Thought and Language

9.Development of Language and Language Use

Unit IX Motivation and Emotion - 14 Periods

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of Motivation

3.Types of Motives ·

Biological Motives ·

Psychosocial Motives

4.Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

5.Nature of Emotions

6.Expression of Emotions ·

Culture and Emotional Expression ·

Culture and Emotional Labelling

7.Managing Negative Emotions

8.Enhancing Positive Emotions

