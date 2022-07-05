CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-2023| Download Revised Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-2023 is provided here for download in PDF. Get the revised syllabus and check the Class 11 Business Studies Course Structure prescribed for the current academic year.

CBSE Class 11 students will get to know here the Business Studies Syllabus for the session 2022-2023. This syllabus will be helpful for them to know the new course structure that has been designed as per the annual scheme of assessment. The CBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2022-2023 has important details like unit-wise weightage, list of chapters and topics prescribed for the current academic session, project work and the question paper design for the CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Annual Exam 2022-23. Therefore, students must go through the complete syllabus and prepare for their exams according to the course content mentioned in it. CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded from this article in PDF.

Check CBSE Class 11 Business Studies (Code No.054) Course Structure 2022-23 below:

Part A: Foundation of Business

Concept includes meaning and features

Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business

Content After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to: History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy. To acquaint the History of Trade and Commerce in India Business – meaning and characteristics Understand the meaning of business with special reference to economic and non-economic activities. · Discuss the characteristics of business Business, profession and employment Concept Understand the concept of business, profession and employment. · Differentiate between business, profession and employment. Objectives of business Appreciate the economic and social objectives of business. · Examine the role of profit in business. Classification of business activities - Industry and Commerce Understand the broad categories of business activities- industry and commerce. Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups Describe the various types of industries. Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning Discuss the meaning of commerce, trade and auxiliaries to trade. · Discuss the meaning of different types of trade and auxiliaries to trade. · Examine the role of commercetrade and auxiliaries to trade. Business risk-Concept Understand the concept of risk as a special characteristic of business. · Examine the nature and causes of business risks

Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations

Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations. List the different forms of business organizations and understand their meaning. · Identify and explain the concept, merits and limitations of Sole Proprietorship. Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners Identify and explain the concept, merits and limitations of a Partnership firm. · Understand the types of partnership on the basis of duration and on the basis of liability. · State the need for registration of a partnership firm. · Discuss types of partners –active, sleeping, secret, nominal and partner by estoppel. Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept Understand the concept of Hindu Undivided Family Business. Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations. Identify and explain the concept, merits and limitations of Cooperative Societies. · Understand the concept of consumers, producers, marketing, farmers, credit and housing cooperatives. Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept Identify and explain the concept, merits and limitations of private and public companies. · Understand the meaning of one person company. · Distinguish between a private company and a public company. Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company Highlight the stages in the formation of a company. · Discuss the important documents used in the various stages in the formation of a company Choice of form of business organization Distinguish between the various forms of business organizations. · Explain the factors that influence the choice of a suitable form of business organization.

To download the full syllabus and check details of the project work, click on the link given below: