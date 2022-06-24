CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Course Content & Assessment Scheme

S. No. Contents Learning Outcomes: Students will be able to Notes / Explanation

UNIT – 1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS

Numbers & Quantification

1.2 Binary Numbers ● Express decimal numbers in binary system ● Express binary numbers in decimal system ● Definition of number system (decimal and binary) ● Conversion from decimal to binary system and vice - versa

1.4 Indices, Logarithm and Antilogarithm ● Relate indices and logarithm /antilogarithm ● Find logarithm and antilogarithms of given number ● Applications of rules of indices ● Introduction of logarithm and antilogarithm ● Common and Natural logarithm

1.5 Laws and properties of logarithms ● Enlist the laws and properties of logarithms ● Apply laws of logarithm ● Fundamental laws of logarithm

1.6 Simple applications of logarithm and antilogarithm ● Use logarithm in different applications ● Express the problem in the form of an equation and apply logarithm/ antilogarithm

Numerical Applications

1.7 Averages ● Determine average for a given data ● Definition and meaning ● Problems on average, weighted average

1.8 Clock ● Evaluate the angular value of a minute ● Calculate the angle formed between two hands of clock at given time ● Calculate the time for which hands of clock meet ● Number of rotations of minute hand / hour hand of a clock in a day ● Number of times minute hand and hour hand coincides in a day

1.9 Calendar ● Determine Odd days in a month/ year/ century ● Decode the day for the given date ● Definition of odd days ● Odd days in a year/ century. ● Day corresponding to a given date

1.10 Time, Work and Distance ● Establish the relationship between work and time ● Compare the work done by the individual / group w.r.t. time ● Calculate the time taken/ distance covered/ Work done from the given data ● Basic concept of time and work ● Problems on time taken / distance covered / work done

1.11 Mensuration ● Solve problems based on surface area and volume of 2D and 3D shapes ● Calculate the volume/ surface area for solid formed using two or more shapes ● Comparison between 2D and 3D shapes ● Combination of solids ● Transforming one solid shape to another

1.12 Seating arrangement ● Create suitable seating plan/ draft as per given conditions (Linear/circular) ● Locate the position of a person in a seating arrangement ● Linear and circular seating arrangement ● Position of a person in a seating arrangement

UNIT – 2 ALGEBRA

Sets

2.1 Introduction to sets – definition ● Define set as well-defined collection of objects ● Definition of a Set ● Examples and Non-examples of Set

2.2 Representation of sets ● Represent a set in Roster form and Set builder form

2.3 Types of sets and their notations ● Identify different types of sets on the basis of number of elements in the set ● Differentiate between equal set and equivalence set ● Types of Sets: Finite Set, Infinite Set, Empty Set, Singleton Set

2.4 Subsets ● Enlist all subsets of a set · ● Find number of subsets of a given set ● Find number of elements of a power set ● Subset of a given set ● Familiarity with terms like Superset, Improper subset, Universal set, Power set

2.5 Intervals ● Express subset of real numbers as intervals ● Open interval, closed interval, semi open interval and semi closed interval

2.6 Venn diagrams ● Apply the concept of Venn diagram to understand the relationship between sets · ● Solve problems using Venn diagram ● Venn diagrams as the pictorial representation of relationship between sets · ● Practical Problems based on Venn Diagrams