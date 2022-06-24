CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Course Content & Assessment Scheme

Download the CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus for the current academic session (2022-2023) in PDF. This is the revised syllabus that has been released after rationalising the old syllabus. Therefore, students should check the latest CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus to prepare appropriately for the CBSE Class 11 Maths Annual Exam 2022-2023. Check the unit-wise weightage and content prescribed for the annual assessment.
Check CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Course Structure 2022-23 below:
Grade XI (2022-23)
Number of Paper: 1
Total number of Periods: 240 (35 Minutes Each)
Time: 3 Hours
Max Marks: 80
|
No.
|
Units
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks
|
I
|
Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications
|
25
|
09
|
II
|
Algebra
|
45
|
15
|
III
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
15
|
06
|
IV
|
Calculus
|
35
|
10
|
V
|
Probability
|
25
|
08
|
VI
|
Descriptive Statistics
|
35
|
12
|
VII
|
Basics of Financial Mathematics
|
45
|
15
|
VIII
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
15
|
05
|
|
Total
|
240
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
|
20
CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Course Content
|
S. No.
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes: Students will be able to
|
Notes / Explanation
|
UNIT – 1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS
|
Numbers & Quantification
|
1.2
|
Binary Numbers
|
● Express decimal numbers in binary system ● Express binary numbers in decimal system
|
● Definition of number system (decimal and binary) ● Conversion from decimal to binary system and vice - versa
|
1.4
|
Indices, Logarithm and Antilogarithm
|
● Relate indices and logarithm /antilogarithm ● Find logarithm and antilogarithms of given number
|
● Applications of rules of indices ● Introduction of logarithm and antilogarithm ● Common and Natural logarithm
|
1.5
|
Laws and properties of logarithms
|
● Enlist the laws and properties of logarithms ● Apply laws of logarithm
|
● Fundamental laws of logarithm
|
1.6
|
Simple applications of logarithm and antilogarithm
|
● Use logarithm in different applications
|
● Express the problem in the form of an equation and apply logarithm/ antilogarithm
|
Numerical Applications
|
1.7
|
Averages
|
● Determine average for a given data
|
● Definition and meaning ● Problems on average, weighted average
|
1.8
|
Clock
|
● Evaluate the angular value of a minute ● Calculate the angle formed between two hands of clock at given time ● Calculate the time for which hands of clock meet
|
● Number of rotations of minute hand / hour hand of a clock in a day ● Number of times minute hand and hour hand coincides in a day
|
1.9
|
Calendar
|
● Determine Odd days in a month/ year/ century ● Decode the day for the given date
|
● Definition of odd days ● Odd days in a year/ century. ● Day corresponding to a given date
|
1.10
|
Time, Work and Distance
|
● Establish the relationship between work and time
● Compare the work done by the individual / group w.r.t. time
● Calculate the time taken/ distance covered/ Work done from the given data
|
● Basic concept of time and work
● Problems on time taken / distance covered / work done
|
1.11
|
Mensuration
|
● Solve problems based on surface area and volume of 2D and 3D shapes
● Calculate the volume/ surface area for solid formed using two or more shapes
|
● Comparison between 2D and 3D shapes
● Combination of solids
● Transforming one solid shape to another
|
1.12
|
Seating arrangement
|
● Create suitable seating plan/ draft as per given conditions (Linear/circular)
● Locate the position of a person in a seating arrangement
|
● Linear and circular seating arrangement
● Position of a person in a seating arrangement
|
UNIT – 2 ALGEBRA
|
|
|
|
Sets
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
Introduction to sets – definition
|
● Define set as well-defined collection of objects
|
● Definition of a Set
● Examples and Non-examples of Set
|
2.2
|
Representation of sets
|
● Represent a set in Roster form and Set builder form
|
|
2.3
|
Types of sets and their notations
|
● Identify different types of sets on the basis of number of elements in the set
● Differentiate between equal set and equivalence set
|
● Types of Sets: Finite Set, Infinite Set, Empty Set, Singleton Set
|
2.4
|
Subsets
|
● Enlist all subsets of a set ·
● Find number of subsets of a given set
● Find number of elements of a power set
|
● Subset of a given set
● Familiarity with terms like Superset, Improper subset, Universal set, Power set
|
2.5
|
Intervals
|
● Express subset of real numbers as intervals
|
● Open interval, closed interval, semi open interval and semi closed interval
|
2.6
|
Venn diagrams
|
● Apply the concept of Venn diagram to understand the relationship between sets ·
● Solve problems using Venn diagram
|
● Venn diagrams as the pictorial representation of relationship between sets ·
● Practical Problems based on Venn Diagrams
|
2.7
|
Operations on sets
|
● Perform operations on sets to solve practical problems
|
● Operations on sets include i) Union of sets ii) Intersection of sets iii) Difference of sets iv) Complement of a set v) De Morgan’s Laws
|
