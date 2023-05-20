CBSE Class 11 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Mathematics Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Mathematics topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Mathematics syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE is the national-level educational board of India which stands for Central Board of Secondary Education. In recent years CBSE has adapted many changes to its curriculum to ensure students don’t get overburdened with the extended syllabus. The aim of CBSE is to ensure quality education over quantity. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the emphasis is on constraining the syllabus to the required limits of knowledge for students. CBSE has dropped many topics and even chapters from its syllabus and so is the effect on NCERT textbook content.

If we talk about CBSE Class 11 Maths, many units have experienced drops in the topics whereas others have to drop chapters. To give you detailed information on what topics and chapters have been deleted from the CBSE syllabus we have framed this article. It will help you understand the new changes and the latest Mathematics syllabus.

Check the updated CBSE Class 11 Maths syllabus 2023-24 for better understanding.

Read CBSE Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

Earlier there used to be six units in the Class 11 Maths CBSE syllabus which are now reduced to five. In the left units, there are certain chapters that have been completely removed. It would be difficult to understand the dropped topics thus, we have made it easier for you. Check the table below with the units, chapters and deleted topics for complete transparency.

Chapter No. Chapter Name Deleted Topics Unit I: Sets and Functions 1 Sets Power set 2 Relations & Functions No Change 3 Trigonometric Functions General solution of trigonometric equations of the type siny = sina, cosy = cosa and tany = tana. Unit II: Algebra 4 Principle of Mathematical Induction Complete Chapter 5 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Polar representation of complex numbers.Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system.Square root of a complex number. 6 Linear Inequalities Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables.Graphical method of finding a solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables. 7 Permutations and Combinations No Change 8 Binomial Theorem General and middle term in binomial expansion 9 Sequence and Series Arithmetic Progression, Sum to n terms of Special Series Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry 10 Straight Lines Intercept normal form. General equation of a line.Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines. 11 Conic Sections No Change 12 Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry Section Formula Unit-IV: Calculus 13 Limits and Derivatives No Change Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning 14 Mathematical Reasoning Complete Chapter Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability 15 Statistics Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances. 16 Probability Random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation).

CBSE Class 11 Mathematics List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

With the change in the CBSE syllabus, NCERT also follows the update and introduces the same in its books. This ensure students don’t grab unnecessary knowledge. Below are the topics, examples and questions that have been removed from the 2023-24 NCERT Class 11 Maths textbook.

Chapter Deleted/Dropped Topics Chapter 1: Sets 1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3 Ques. 5 1.12 Practical Problems on Union and Intersection of Two Sets Exercise 1.6 Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Point in the Summary on the Page Last Point in the Summary Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions 3.5 Trigonometric Equations (up to Exercise 3.4) Last five points in the Summary 3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and Cosine Formulae Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction Full Chapter Chapter 5: Complex Number 5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex Number 5.6 Quadratic Equation Example 11 and Exercise 5.3 Examples 13, 15, 16 Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Last three points in the Summary 5.7 Square-root of a Complex Number Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities 6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables 6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables Last three points in the Summary Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem 8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Last two points in the Summary Chapter 9: Sequences and Series 9.4 Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) (up to Exercise 9.2) 9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series Examples 21, 22 and 24 Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16, 20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Point 3 and 4 in the Summary Chapter 10: Straight Lines 10.2.4 Collinearity of Three Points (Examples 4–5 and Ques. 8, 13–14 in Exercise 10.1) 10.3.6 Normal Forms Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2 10.4 General Equation of a Line Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3 Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Fourth Last Point in the Summary 10.6 Equation of Family of Lines Passing Through the Points of Intersection of Two Lines 10.7 Shifting of Origin Chapter 11: Conic Sections 11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry 12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3 Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning Full Chapter Chapter 15: Statistics 15.6 Analysis of Frequency Distribution Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in the Summary) Chapter 16: Probability 16.1 Introduction 16.2 Random Experiment First Two Points in the Summary







