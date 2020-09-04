NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook): Poetry - Chapter 1: A Photograph

Students of Class 11 can access the NCERT Solutions for Chapter 1 from Poetry based chapters of Hornbill Textbook of English. These answers have been provided by the subject experts after a detailed analysis of the latest CBSE marking scheme and model answer sheets. These answers will be useful for in-depth learning and framing appropriate answers for the Class 11th Board Exams 2020-21.

Ques: What does the word ‘cardboard’ denote in the poem? Why has this word been used?

Answer: The word cardboard denotes the photograph pasted on a hard thick paper. This word has been used to refer to a practice in the past when photographs were pasted on cardboard and framed with a glass front to preserve them.

Ques: What has the camera captured?

Answer: The camera has captured the three girls—the poet’s mother and her two cousins, Betty and Dolly, in their swimming dresses with the poet’s mother in the middle and the two cousins on either side holding her hands and walking v feet in seawater.

Ques: What has not changed over the years? Does this suggest something to you?

Answer: The sea has not changed over the years. Its waves are as fresh, shining, and tireless

as they were years ago. The changelessness of the sea reminds us of the changes in the human face with advancing age.

Ques: The poetess’s mother laughed at the snapshot? What did this laugh indicate?

Answer: This laugh’ indicated her joy at remembering an incident connected with her past

life, when she was quite young and free from the tensions and worries of life.

Ques: What is the meaning of the line “Both wry with the laboured ease of loss”.

Answer: The sea holiday and the laughter of the poet’s mother are incidents of the past.

There is a sense of loss associated with them. Both are amusing yet disappointing as the state of feeling comfortable or relaxed is unnatural or forced. This sense of loss is quite painful to bear.

Ques: What does ‘this circumstance’ refer to?

Answer: This circumstance refers to the death of the poet’s mother.

Ques: The three stanzas depict three different phases. Name them.

Answer:

The girlhood of the poet’s mother—the period before the birth of the poet. Her middle-age—the period during the childhood of the poet The period after the death of the poet’s mother.

