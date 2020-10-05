NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English - Snapshots Textbook- Chapter 8: The Tale of Melon City

In this article, we have provided Class 11th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8 from the English Snapshots Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 11th can study the answers provided here to score well in their Class 11th English exam.

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 11 Mathematics: All Chapters

Ques: Narrate ‘The Tale of Melon City’ in your own words.

Answer: The 'Tale of Melon City' is like a folk tale. As its ruler is a melon, the city is called Melon City. About it, there is a mysterious story. The state was once ruled by a fair and gentle king. He had an arch installed across the thoroughfare. It hit his head as he walked under the low arch, and he lost his crown. He felt this was a disgrace and ordered the builders' chief to be hanged. The chief laid the blame on the labourers. They shocked the workmen. The bricks were said to be of the wrong size. The masons were also assumed to be guilty. The masons passed the blame to the architect. As he had amended his initial design, the architect laid the blame at the king's gates.

The king sought advice from a wise man. The arch was found guilty and sentenced to be hanged. As it had reached the king's head, a councilor objected to it. People were becoming impatient. They were trying to see someone dangling. It could only match the king's head. About the noose. And he hanged himself. It was now revealed that the king would be chosen by the next man who had passed the City Gate. A fool had arrived. 'A melon' he suggested. So the king was crowned with a melon. He was transported to the throne. He was dubbed the king of melons.

Ques: What impression would you form of a state where the king was just and placid*?

Answer: A backward region full of ignorant fools and governed by a whimsical king appears to be the state where the king was just and placid.' For their spiritual upliftment, the king believes himself to be the protector of individuals and has an arch erected. The Word of the King is order and an unwritten rule. The whole process of shifting judgment on the victims' appeals seems to be a mock-trial. It seems that ministers and councilors are greedy. Though they seem to flatter the king and seem committed to the state, they advise the king to serve their own purposes. Uneducated and stupid idiots are ordinary citizens. They need to be uplifted both emotionally and spiritually. They're fun to enjoy. They can cross any limit in their quest for fun. The unruly mob can revolt against the crown if deprived of fun. If the king is a man or a melon, they are not bothered. They want personal liberty, free business, and happy lives there.

Ques: How according to you, can peace and liberty be maintained in a state?

Answer: Different individuals support different ways of preserving peace and freedom in a state.

Some advocate monarchy, while others are advocates of democracy. In good governance, I think the best path lies. For the people as well as the representatives, whatever is well-administered is most fruitful. It assures the common man of peace and equality. In itself, a strong state is secure from any external threat. In the state, committed authorities, enlightened people, and proper law enforcement agencies will build peace and harmony. Small factors based on area, faith, caste, etc. should be discouraged because they are a powerful threat to internal security as they fuel people's disagreements. It is important to allow free expression of views, but respect for law and order should be observed. People should be respectful of their privileges and rights as well as obligations and duties. This is the only way for peace and democracy to be preserved.

Ques: Suggest a few instances in the poem which highlight humour and irony?

Answer: The Tale of Melon City’ is full of instances of humour and irony. The just and placid

king got an arch built to ‘edify’ spectators. The king’s riding under low arch and losing his crown also creates humour. The way the accused appeal to the king and shift the blame on others is quite funny. The unstable behaviour of the king also creates humour. The self-defense of the architect is a masterpiece. He holds the king himself responsible for the disgrace as he had ‘made certain amendments’ to his original plan. The king’s anger and inability to act calmly create humor.

The criteria for selection of the wisest man is quite ironic. It is assumed that wisdom comes with age. Being blind he does not know that an arch cannot be hanged. Others have eyes, yet they follow his advice and take the arch to the gallows. How ironic it is! The king wants to keep the crowd in good humor and orders that someone be hanged. Only the king is tall enough to fit the noose. What an irony! The king is hanged by his own order. The custom of naming the next king seems equally ridiculous. The idiot who passes by the City Gate suggests “melon” to be the next king. People who think only of their own interests do not bother whether the king is a man or a melon.

Class 11th Chemistry NCERT Solutions: All Chapters





