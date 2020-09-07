NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook): Poetry - Chapter 3: The Voice of the Rain

Students of Class 11 can access the NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3 from Poetry based chapters of Hornbill Textbook of English. These answers have been provided by the subject experts after a detailed analysis of the latest CBSE marking scheme and model answer sheets. These answers will be useful for in-depth learning and framing appropriate answers for the Class 11th Board Exams 2020-21.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook): Poetry - Chapter 3

Ques: There are two voices in the poem. Who do they belong to? Which lines indicate this?

Answer: One of them belongs to the poet and the other to the rain. These are indicated in lines 1-2 and 3-9 respectively.

Ques: What does the phrase ‘strange to tell’ mean?

Answer: The phrase refers to a strange phenomenon—the rain gives an answer to the poet’s query. It is surprising to report the answer.

Ques: There is a parallel drawn between r« in and music. Which words indicate this? Explain the similarity between the two.

Answer: The following words/phrases indicate the parallel between rain and music: ‘Poem of Earth’, ‘eternal I rise impalpable out of the land and the bottomless sea’ ‘For song duly with love returns.’

Both originate from a source, rise up, reach fulfillment, wonder about whether cared about or not, and finally return to the source of origin with love.

Ques: How is the cyclic movement of rein brought out in the poem?

Answer: Rainwater rises untouched out of the land and deep-sea and gathers in the sky, where it changes form, and then comes down to earth to bathe the dry tiny particles of dust layers and all that lies buried under it. Then it returns to the place of its origin. Science textbooks indicate that water vapours from the rivers and ocean rise up to the sky due to the intense heat. They assume the form of clouds and after condensation drop down as rain. The water flows back through rivers to the seas and oceans.

Ques: Why are the last two lines put within brackets?

Answer: The last two lines contain a comment about music and its cycle. These differ from the first nine lines. The first two lines are the voice of the poet whereas lines three to nine are spoken by rain. The cycle of the song is put within brackets to mark the difference in speakers but the similarity in content.

Ques: List the pairs of opposites found in the poem.

Answer: rise-descend; day-night; reck’d-unreck’d

