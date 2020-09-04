NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook): Poetry - Chapter 2: The Laburnum Top

Access NCERT Solutions for Chapter 2 of the poetry section of Hornbill Textbook for Class 11th English. The answers have been prepared by the subject expert and will help students to score well in exams. The answers are provided after an in-depth analysis of the latest CBSE Exam pattern.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook): Poetry - Chapter 2

Ques: What laburnum is called in your language.

Answer: Laburnum is known as Amaltas in Hindi.

Ques: Which local bird is like the goldfinch.

Answer: In India, Lutino Indian Ringneck, a singing bird with yellow feathers, is like the goldfinch.

Ques: What do you notice about the beginning and the ending of the poem?

Answer: The poem begins on a very melancholic note. The laburnum is described as standing silent and still. There is no sign of movement. The leaves of the tree have started turning yellow and the seeds have already fallen. It indicates the season of autumn.

At the end of the poem, the laburnum is left silent once again. This time the silence brings in a note of emptiness in the poem after all the commotion that the goldfinch causes. When she leaves the tree, ‘the laburnum subsides to empty’.

Ques: To what is the bird’s movement compared? What is the basis for the comparison?

Answer: The movement of the bird is compared to that of a lizard.

A lizard moves in a sleek and smooth manner, reflecting a lot of dexterity in its alertness and quickness of movement. Similarly, the entry of the goldfinch into the thickness of the tree is ‘sleek’, ‘alert’ and ‘abrupt’.

Ques: Why is the image of the engine evoked by the poet?

Answer: Engine refers to the driving force that brings a machine to action. However, the engine also needs fuel to work. Similarly, with the arrival of the goldfinch, ‘a machine starts up’ as the entire tree livens up with the chitterings, singing and commotion caused by the bird and its young ones. Thus, the tree is compared to a machine whose ignition is turned on by the arrival of the bird.

Ques: What do you like the most about the poem?

Answer: The poem presents a beautiful interaction between the elements of nature – the tree and the bird. The universal concept of the exchange of energy is an aspect of the poem. The goldfinch enlivens the tree with its presence while the tree serves as a nesting place for the goldfinch’s family.

Ques: What does the phrase “her barred face identity mask” mean?

Answer: The bird mentioned in the poem has black markings similar to a mask. Looking beyond the physical, it seems to refer to the fact that her family sees her as she truly is. Throughout the day she may wear many masks, however, it is impossible to hide one's true self at the end of the day.

