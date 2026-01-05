ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern for the year 2025-26 is uploaded on the CISCE’s official website. CISCE has modified the exam pattern for Geography. So, changes have also been included for the Geography Syllabus. Both parts will comprise questions worth 35 marks. Along with that, an internal assessment/practical exam of 30 marks comprising practicals, project, viva voce, all totaling to 10 marks for each. Question paper comprising 3 sections, A, B, and C sections. Candidates have to pass individually in the theory and practical exams to get eligible for the passing certificate.
They can make use of the ISC Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2025-26 for preparing for the exam and to have a look at the format that is to be followed by the authority to prepare the board question paper. The latest sample paper will be posted on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ISC Class 12th Geography exam has been scheduled on April 6, 2026. To know more about the ISC Class 12 Geography Blueprint 2025-26, you can check out the complete article.
Geography Exam Structure and Units
Total of 13 questions in the paper.
Section A: Very short answer type questions (1 mark each).
Section B: Short-answer type questions (4 marks each).
Section C: Long answer questions (7 marks each).
A total of 6 units must be studied for the ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus (2025-26).
ISC Class 12 Geography Paper Pattern 2025-26
Students must also have perfect ideas regarding the pattern that will be followed by CISCE to construct the question paper so that they get familiar with the exam pattern. Check the detailed paper pattern here:
Parameter
Details
Duration
3 Hours
Total Marks (Theory)
70 Marks
Document Components
9 printed pages and a map
Structure
Divided into three Sections: A, B, and C
Total Questions
13 Questions
Attempt Requirement
All questions are compulsory
Section A (Very Short Answer)
14 sub-parts, 1 mark each
Section B (Short Answer)
7 questions, 4 marks each
Section C (Long Answer)
4 questions, 7 marks each
Internal Choice
Provided in 2 questions in Section B and 1 question in Section C
Requirement
Students are required to draw diagrams wherever necessary.
ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26
The theory component of Geography would be attempted for 70 marks. The chapters that need to be referred for completion of the theory part of Geography are considered as units in the following table given in advance for the study:
Book 1 - (Fundamentals of Human Geography)
Parts
Units
Marks
1
Human Geography
03
2
The World Population Density Distribution and Growth
08
3
Human Development
4
Primary Activities
19
5
Secondary Activities
6
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
7
Transport, Communication and Trade
8
International Trade
9
Map Work
5
Book 2 - (India People and Economy)
1
Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
05
2
Human Settlement
03
3
Land Resources and Agriculture
10
4
Water Resources
5
Mineral And Energy Resources
6
Planning and Sustainable Development in the Indian Context
7
Transport and Communication
07
8
International Trade
9
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
5
9
Map Work
5
ISC Class 12 Geography Practical Blueprint 2025-26
The practical examination will be held for 30 marks for Geography. The students can refer to the following table for the same examination pattern:
Parameters
Weightage
Practical file (Sessional Record)
10
Assignment (Project Report)
10
Viva Voce
10
Total
30
The proposition paper of the revised ISC Class 12th terrain test Pattern for 2025- 26 has 70 marks, while the internal assessment is for 30 marks. The ISC Geography question paper has three sections- A, B, C- divided into 13 questions. scholars have to pass both the proposition and practical papers compulsorily. The seeker should relate to the sanctioned ISC Sample Paper and concentrate on the specified syllabus units from both mortal terrain and India- People and Economy for comprehensive medication in the form of modification for the April 6, 2026 test.
