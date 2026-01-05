ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern for the year 2025-26 is uploaded on the CISCE’s official website. CISCE has modified the exam pattern for Geography. So, changes have also been included for the Geography Syllabus. Both parts will comprise questions worth 35 marks. Along with that, an internal assessment/practical exam of 30 marks comprising practicals, project, viva voce, all totaling to 10 marks for each. Question paper comprising 3 sections, A, B, and C sections. Candidates have to pass individually in the theory and practical exams to get eligible for the passing certificate.

They can make use of the ISC Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2025-26 for preparing for the exam and to have a look at the format that is to be followed by the authority to prepare the board question paper. The latest sample paper will be posted on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ISC Class 12th Geography exam has been scheduled on April 6, 2026. To know more about the ISC Class 12 Geography Blueprint 2025-26, you can check out the complete article.