Karnataka SSLC 1 Time Table 2026: Download KSEEB 10th Date Sheet PDF; Check Exam Timings

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has officially released the final time table for the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Examinations 2026. Students should note that the main examinations will be held in two separate cycles to offer greater flexibility. The main Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 (Exam-1) schedule is set to run from March 18, 2026, to April 2, 2026. Following this, the supplementary/re-attempt exams, known as the Karnataka SSLC Exam-2 2026, will be conducted later in the academic year, starting from May 18 and concluding on May 25, 2026. Students can download the comprehensive and final Class 10 time table PDF directly from the KSEAB's official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in/, to check the subject-wise dates and plan their preparation accordingly.

Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics

Students can check the final Karnataka SSLC board exam dates 2026 in the table given below.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to download the SSLC time table 2026 Karnataka pdf.

Visit the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link ‘SSLC time table 2026 Karnataka’ given under the SSLC examination section. SSLC exam time table 2026 link will appear. Click on the SSLC exam time table 2026 Link. Karnataka board exam 2026 class 10 time table will open up the screen. Download and keep it safe for further reference.

Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2026 should utilize this final time table to meticulously plan their study schedules. With both Exam-1 and Exam-2 dates now confirmed, students have clear deadlines to work towards. Accessing the official PDF on kseab.karnataka.gov.in will ensure they have the most accurate and up-to-date information for a successful examination preparation.