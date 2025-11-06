SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025 PDF: Check Category-Wise Cut Off, Sectional Marks & Trends

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 today, November 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status for the interview round on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 was conducted on September 13.
As per SBI PO Mains Result PDF, a total of 1485 candidates have qualified in the Phase 2 exam and are eligible to appear for the interview round. With the results declared, candidates are now eagerly waiting for the category-wise SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025, which will be released soon. SBI will shortly publish the SBI PO Mains cut off with scorecard, and merit list on its official website.
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025
SBI issues the SBI Probationary Officer Mains Cut Off 2025 PDF on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list PDF once it is released. The cut-off marks are the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed further in the recruitment process.
Out of 6,57,850 registered candidates, only 1485 candidates have cleared the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 and are now eligible to appear for the final stage, i.e. the Interview round. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies across various branches of SBI.
SBI PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2025
Considering several factors like number of vacancies, previous year cut off trends, difficulty level of the exam and normalisation process, the expected cut off marks might range between 89 and 74. It is important to note that the actual cut off may vary. Check SBI PO Mains Expected Cut Off for all categories in the table below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cutoff (+ / - 3 marks)
|
General
|
89
|
OBC
|
82
|
EWS
|
85
|
SC
|
78
|
ST
|
74
How to Check SBI PO Cut Off 2025 PDF
Once released, you can follow the steps given below to download the SBI PO Cut Off 2025 PDF at sbi.co.in.
- Visit the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ section.
-
Under the latest announcements, find and click on ‘SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025’.
-
A PDF file will open containing category-wise and section-wise cut-off marks.
-
Download the PDF and check the minimum qualifying marks for your category.
Factors Affecting SBI PO Mains Cut Off
SBI PO Cut Off is determined by several factors that influence the overall qualifying marks for each category. These factors help the authorities maintain fairness and transparency in the selection process. The key factors affecting the cut-off are as follows:
- Number of vacancies
- Number of candidates appearing
- Difficulty level of the exam
- Category of the candidate
- Overall performance of candidates
- Previous year cut off trend
