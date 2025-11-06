SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025 PDF: Check Category-Wise Cut Off, Sectional Marks & Trends

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 today, November 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status for the interview round on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 was conducted on September 13.

As per SBI PO Mains Result PDF, a total of 1485 candidates have qualified in the Phase 2 exam and are eligible to appear for the interview round. With the results declared, candidates are now eagerly waiting for the category-wise SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025, which will be released soon. SBI will shortly publish the SBI PO Mains cut off with scorecard, and merit list on its official website.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025

SBI issues the SBI Probationary Officer Mains Cut Off 2025 PDF on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list PDF once it is released. The cut-off marks are the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed further in the recruitment process.