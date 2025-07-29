RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
What is Operation Mahadev? Significance and Key Highlights; Check Here

Get to know how Operation Mahadev, a major joint counterterrorism mission by Indian forces, neutralized Pakistani LeT terrorists linked to the Pahalgam massacre. Learn about the operation’s significance, timeline, and impact on cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 29, 2025, 13:12 IST

Indian security forces launched Operation Mahadev, a significant counterterrorism operation, in the Lidwas-Dara region of Jammu and Kashmir with the goal of eliminating the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror assault, which claimed 26 lives in April 2025. Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants from Pakistan were killed in the operation. 

This operation, which was carried out by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in collaboration with the CRPF and J&K Police, demonstrates India's unwavering dedication to combating cross-border terrorism.

What is Operation Mahadev?

Operation Mahadev is a joint counterterrorism effort by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indian Army (Chinar Corps), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Actionable intelligence revealed that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack had relocated to the forested regions of Dachigam National Park and the Dara area, which is only 20 kilometers from Srinagar. The forces immediately responded to this intelligence, launching Operation Mahadev.

The operation is named "Mahadev" in reference to the region's steep terrain and the area surrounding Kashmir's Mahadev peak, which has religious significance.

Operation Mahadev Key Highlights

Check the key highlights of the Operation Mahadev that the Indian army started in search of the Pahalgam terrorists:

Detail

Description

Location

Lidwas area, near Dara and Harwan, Jammu and Kashmir

Date

July 27–28, 2025

Forces Involved

Indian Army (24 RR & 4 PARA), CRPF, J&K Police

Result

3 Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed

Support

Drones and extensive intelligence gathering

Current Status

Search and combing operations are ongoing

Operation Mahadev Significance

In India's fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Operation Mahadev represents a significant turning point.

  • Eliminated foreign terrorists who were active deep within Indian territory.

  • Potential discovery in the investigation of the Pahalgam massacre

  • Improved collaboration between the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police

  • Enhanced local intelligence network as a result of community participation

Operation Mahadev vs Operation Sindoor

The terror incident at Pahalgam, Baisaran Valley, on April 22, 2025, claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including women and children. Lashkar-e-Taiba took responsibility for the attack, which was the most heinous civilian killing in recent memory. Although Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation, killed over 100 terrorists and targeted terror facilities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the masterminds were still at large within Indian territory. It has been suggested that Operation Mahadev is a follow-up effort to identify and eliminate the terrorist group that carried out the massacre.

Three Pakistani LeT terrorists were decisively neutralized, demonstrating the preparedness and cooperation of Indian security forces. The message is loud and clear: India will not stop till justice is served. This is evident as searches continue to claim their link to the Pahalgam atrocity. The operation continues, and soldiers continue to search for other terror module members who are still hiding in the jungle.

Vidhee Tripathi
