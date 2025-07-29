What is Operation Mahadev? Significance and Key Highlights; Check Here

Indian security forces launched Operation Mahadev, a significant counterterrorism operation, in the Lidwas-Dara region of Jammu and Kashmir with the goal of eliminating the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror assault, which claimed 26 lives in April 2025. Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants from Pakistan were killed in the operation.

This operation, which was carried out by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in collaboration with the CRPF and J&K Police, demonstrates India's unwavering dedication to combating cross-border terrorism.

What is Operation Mahadev?

Operation Mahadev is a joint counterterrorism effort by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indian Army (Chinar Corps), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Actionable intelligence revealed that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack had relocated to the forested regions of Dachigam National Park and the Dara area, which is only 20 kilometers from Srinagar. The forces immediately responded to this intelligence, launching Operation Mahadev.