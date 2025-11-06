Which is the Oldest Metro Line in Delhi? Check Here

Oldest Metro Line in Delhi: The Delhi Metro is a rapid transit system in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, including the capital Delhi, as well as the surrounding areas of Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. It is one of the largest and the most successful of India's metro networks having revolutionized urban transportation in Delhi by providing a fast, reliable, safe and cheap system of travel. Which is the Oldest Metro Line in Delhi? Also known as Line 1, the Red Line of the Delhi Metro was inaugurated on December 24, 2002, by the then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The first operational section falls between Shahdara and Tis Hazari and comprises a length of 8.35 km. This initial stretch marked a landmark period for Delhi by bringing efficient, safe, modern public transport to the city and its people.

Route and Stations Starting Station: Rithala (North West Delhi)

Destination Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda, Ghaziabad)

Total Length: 34.55 kilometers

Number of Stations: 29

Type: Rapid transit (mostly elevated)

Operator: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

The Red Line travels through major parts of Delhi and connects North West Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahdara, East Delhi, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. This is an important way to connect commuters traveling from West and North West Delhi to Central and East Delhi, and Ghaziabad. Key Features of Red Line Interchanges: The Red Line also has interchanges with the Yellow Line and Violet Line at Kashmere Gate, the Pink Line at Welcome and Netaji Subhash Place, and the Green Line at Inderlok. Facilities: Modern facilities include elevators, escalators, feeder buses, facilities for differently-abled passengers, washrooms, vehicle parking, Wi-Fi, and first aid rooms.

Operational Timings: 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight) Ticket Price: ₹10 to ₹90, depending on distance