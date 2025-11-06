Which is the Oldest Monument in the World? Check Here

India has a lot to talk about when it comes to monuments, as all of them reflect its long and varied history. Among these, the title of oldest monument should rightfully go to the Sanchi Stupa, located in Madhya Pradesh. This magnificent structure is among the very few remnants of ancient Indian architecture built with stone, dating back to the 3rd century BCE.
Which is the Oldest Monument in India?
The Great Stupa of Sanchi was originally commissioned by Emperor Ashoka the Great, of the Maurya Dynasty, around 250 BCE. After Ashoka had converted to Buddhism following the Kalinga War, he had stupas built throughout India as places for the propagation of Buddhist teachings.
Architectural Significance: The stupa is a large hemispherical dome that is erected over the relics of the Buddha, serving as a place of meditation and worship. It combines religious symbolism with intricate stone carvings and gateways-termed toranas-representing scenes from the life of the Buddha.
Cultural Significance
The Sanchi Stupa indicates the early development of Buddhist art and architecture and has been a place of pilgrimage for centuries. Other Ancient Structures considered some of the oldest:
Sanchi Stupa is famous for its age and preservation, but other ancient structures of India are of great importance in themselves: Lomas Rishi Cave (Bihar): This rock-cut cave is dated about 300 years B.C. and is one of the oldest examples of rock-cut architecture in India.
Ajanta Caves (Maharashtra): These Buddhist cave monuments, cut into the rocks between the 2nd century B.C. and 6th century A.D., contain fine frescoes and sculptures illustrating Buddhist stories.
Mahabodhi Temple (Bihar): This was built originally by Ashoka in the third century B.C., later rebuilt. This temple marks the scene of the Buddha's enlightenment and is one of the great places of pilgrimage.
Barabar Caves (Bihar): This is one of the oldest rock-cut caves of India and is dated to about 300 B.C., being used by Ajivikas, an ancient ascetic sect.
Key Oldest Monuments of India
|
Monument
|
Location
|
Approximate Era
|
Significance
|
Sanchi Stupa
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3rd century BCE
|
Early Buddhist stone architecture and relic site
|
Lomas Rishi Cave
|
Bihar
|
3rd century BCE
|
Oldest rock-cut architectural example
|
Ajanta Caves
|
Maharashtra
|
2nd century BCE - 6th century CE
|
Buddhist cave art with frescoes and sculptures
|
Mahabodhi Temple
|
Bihar
|
3rd century BCE (rebuilt later)
|
Buddha’s enlightenment site and pilgrimage center
|
Barabar Caves
|
Bihar
|
3rd century BCE
|
Ancient rock-cut caves used by Ajivikas
These ancient monuments are not only buildings but also a repository of equally valuable records of India's spiritual and cultural growth. They speak to early religious customs, artistic expressions, and technological breakthroughs that relate to India's very special place in world heritage.
These sites have been preserved so that future generations may connect with the country's deep-rooted history and the legacy of one of the world's oldest civilizations.
