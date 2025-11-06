Which is the Oldest Monument in the World? Check Here

India has a lot to talk about when it comes to monuments, as all of them reflect its long and varied history. Among these, the title of oldest monument should rightfully go to the Sanchi Stupa, located in Madhya Pradesh. This magnificent structure is among the very few remnants of ancient Indian architecture built with stone, dating back to the 3rd century BCE.

Which is the Oldest Monument in India?

The Great Stupa of Sanchi was originally commissioned by Emperor Ashoka the Great, of the Maurya Dynasty, around 250 BCE. After Ashoka had converted to Buddhism following the Kalinga War, he had stupas built throughout India as places for the propagation of Buddhist teachings.