UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Oldest Monument in the World? Check Here

By Kirti Sharma
Nov 6, 2025, 18:50 IST

Discover India's oldest monument. Commissioned by Emperor Ashoka, it is a key site for early Buddhist stone architecture and pilgrimage. This monumental hemispherical dome in Madhya Pradesh is a crucial example of early Buddhist stone architecture and art. Other ancient sites, like the Lomas Rishi Cave and Mahabodhi Temple, also date back to the 3rd century BCE.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

India has a lot to talk about when it comes to monuments, as all of them reflect its long and varied history. Among these, the title of oldest monument should rightfully go to the Sanchi Stupa, located in Madhya Pradesh. This magnificent structure is among the very few remnants of ancient Indian architecture built with stone, dating back to the 3rd century BCE.

Which is the Oldest Monument in India?

The Great Stupa of Sanchi was originally commissioned by Emperor Ashoka the Great, of the Maurya Dynasty, around 250 BCE. After Ashoka had converted to Buddhism following the Kalinga War, he had stupas built throughout India as places for the propagation of Buddhist teachings.

  • Architectural Significance: The stupa is a large hemispherical dome that is erected over the relics of the Buddha, serving as a place of meditation and worship. It combines religious symbolism with intricate stone carvings and gateways-termed toranas-representing scenes from the life of the Buddha.

Cultural Significance

The Sanchi Stupa indicates the early development of Buddhist art and architecture and has been a place of pilgrimage for centuries. Other Ancient Structures considered some of the oldest: 

  • Sanchi Stupa is famous for its age and preservation, but other ancient structures of India are of great importance in themselves: Lomas Rishi Cave (Bihar): This rock-cut cave is dated about 300 years B.C. and is one of the oldest examples of rock-cut architecture in India.

  • Ajanta Caves (Maharashtra): These Buddhist cave monuments, cut into the rocks between the 2nd century B.C. and 6th century A.D., contain fine frescoes and sculptures illustrating Buddhist stories. 

  • Mahabodhi Temple (Bihar): This was built originally by Ashoka in the third century B.C., later rebuilt. This temple marks the scene of the Buddha's enlightenment and is one of the great places of pilgrimage. 

  • Barabar Caves (Bihar): This is one of the oldest rock-cut caves of India and is dated to about 300 B.C., being used by Ajivikas, an ancient ascetic sect.

Key Oldest Monuments of India

Monument

Location

Approximate Era

Significance

Sanchi Stupa

Madhya Pradesh

3rd century BCE

Early Buddhist stone architecture and relic site

Lomas Rishi Cave

Bihar

3rd century BCE

Oldest rock-cut architectural example

Ajanta Caves

Maharashtra

2nd century BCE - 6th century CE

Buddhist cave art with frescoes and sculptures

Mahabodhi Temple

Bihar

3rd century BCE (rebuilt later)

Buddha’s enlightenment site and pilgrimage center

Barabar Caves

Bihar

3rd century BCE

Ancient rock-cut caves used by Ajivikas

These ancient monuments are not only buildings but also a repository of equally valuable records of India's spiritual and cultural growth. They speak to early religious customs, artistic expressions, and technological breakthroughs that relate to India's very special place in world heritage.

These sites have been preserved so that future generations may connect with the country's deep-rooted history and the legacy of one of the world's oldest civilizations.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News